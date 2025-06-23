Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of its most annoying pop-ups - so I might be more productive at work at last

Microsoft Teams is working on variable notification sizes

The new addition should hopefully minimize disruption while working

All Microsoft Teams users should benefit upon launch

Being distracted by unruly Microsoft Teams pop-ups could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new update coming to the service soon.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on adding a feature which will allow users to tweak the size of Teams notifications.

Once released, this tool should mean users are safe from having distracting pop-ups catch the corner of their eye when working - something I know I've definitely fallen victim to in the past.

Microsoft Teams notification sizes

In a Microsoft 365 roadmap post, the company explained the feature will, quite simply, give users the chance to "change the size of Teams notifications".

This includes a new "compact" size, which the company says, "takes up less space on the user's screen and offers a clean, minimalist design."

That's all the detail we currently have on the feature itself, which we're guessing will be accessible from the Settings menu or preferences list.

The feature is listed as being "in development", but has a scheduled rollout start date of July 2025, so users don't have too long to wait. When released, it will be available to users across the world using Teams on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

The launch is the latest in a series of recent improvements to Microsoft Teams announced by the company as it looks to improve the experience for users.

This includes a tweak that will allow multiple people to control slides being presented in a meeting or call.

Microsoft says the addition will mean that presenters are able to maintain "a smooth flow during meetings or webinars" - hopefully meaning the end of manual slide changes - and hopefully, the phrase "next slide please".

It also recently announced it would be adding noise suppression for participants dialing in to a call, which should spell an end to potentially ear-splitting call interruptions, or participants being deafened by background noise from another person on the call.

The platform also revealed it is rolling out "enhanced spell check", giving users the tools to make sure their messages are as accurate as possible.