With support for Windows 10 coming to an end on October 14, 2025, now is the perfect time to start planning what your next move will be thanks to some great Prime Day laptop deals.

For many people, getting a new Windows 11 laptop will be the obvious choice (and one that Microsoft, the company behind Windows, would want you to take). Thanks to cloud syncing tools, like the integrated OneDrive service, switching from a Windows 10 device to Windows 11 is very easy.

And, while there have been some changes to how the operating system looks and works (some of which are quite controversial), Windows 11 will feel very familiar to anyone who has used Windows 10.

However, you might also use the upcoming death of Windows 10 to make a bigger change, and take the opportunity to switch from Windows to another operating system when buying new hardware (or you could switch to Linux if you want to continue to use your older devices).

So, if you're getting sick of Windows, or you've been put off by Microsoft's heavy-handed attempts to get you to move to Windows 11 or its recent mass layoffs at Xbox, then these Prime Day MacBook and Chromebook deals can help you switch.

Below, I've rounded up the best deals I've seen in both the US and UK during this year's Prime Day sales event, and if you want more buying advice, make sure you check out our guides on the best laptops, best MacBooks and best Chromebooks as well.

The best Prime Day Chromebook deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Asus Asus Chromebook CM14: was $279 now $162.97 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Helio

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB Thanks to a massive 42% price cut, this fantastic Chromebook is now better value than ever, and it's a great cheap choice for people looking to switch from Windows. It's also a great example of how Chromebooks can offer very good performance on cheaper hardware, something that Windows 11 still struggles with, making it a good choice for people looking to buy their first Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399.99 now $322.88 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3 7320C

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB



This Chromebook was designed with Google AI's newest innovations in mind so you can take full advantage of them. You also get 2TB of cloud storage for 12 months, courtesy of Google. You can work, complete everyday tasks, and game thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor. All of that, tough security characteristics for ChromeOS, and up to twelve hours of battery power, so it'll last for a full workday or a long journey.

HP Chromebook 14: was $309.99 now $188 at Amazon Display: 14-inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 32GB



This sleek Chromebook is a more budget-friendly option that we'd recommend for a variety of activities, including everyday use, work, or school. It can handle streaming content in 4K and casual gaming thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600. You also get up to thirteen and a half hours of battery life, and that's boosted by HP Fast Charge tech, which charges the laptop from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes.

HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $279.95 at Amazon Display: 14-inches

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB



This model will enable you to comfortably work from home and enjoy streaming media thanks to its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. It also has a pretty decent battery life of up to twelve hours and fifteen minutes and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

The best Prime Day MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy for $100 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. This was the first MacBook Air in the lineup to receive a facelift, including new colorways, a larger screen, and excellent battery life thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip. It's an absolute powerhouse when it comes to productivity, and with that beautiful Liquid Retina display front and center, there's little this laptop doesn't excel at.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025 (see the deal below if you want a bigger SSD). Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars - though it's worth noting this model comes with the slightly older M3 chip, rather than the latest M4 one.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Save 10% Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is the answer for many who are out for high performance in work productivity and gaming. It provides more than enough power to storm through intensive tasks, thanks to its 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, for productivity.

The best Prime Day Chromebook deals in the UK

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was £399.99 now £270 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB



The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a great productivity machine in its own right, with specs tailor-made for work, and a surprisingly balanced laptop that can handle light editing and even native gaming. Our review of the laptop scored an impressive four stars, highlighting its impressive level of multitasking alongside a lovely display and great sound quality.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £399.99 now £237 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB At a seriously impressive £150 discount, this is the Chromebook Plus to buy this Prime Day. The Asus CX34 packs an Intel Core CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD, placing it at the higher end of the Chromebook market when it comes to specs - and it's Google AI-ready, too.

HP Chromebook Plus 14: was £429.99 now £246.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This Chromebook comes with some pretty high specs for a Chrome OS-powered laptop, with 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB of storage, and that means performance is particularly smooth with this machine. Best of all, with a huge 43% discount for Prime Day, this Chromebook is now the same price as much weaker models, making this a Prime Day deal you won't want to miss.

The best Prime Day MacBook deals in the UK

Save 15% Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: was £999 now £849 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest MacBook Air 13-inch model has got a pleasantly surprising early price cut for Prime Day. With the M4 chip, multitasking and heavy-duty tasks won't be much of an issue, and at its sale price, it's an absolute no-brainer for Windows users looking to switch to macOS.

Save 14% Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4: was £1,399 now £1,207 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Powered by the M4 chip, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch provides just about everything you need for your daily activities. Whether you're working on multiple tasks simultaneously or simply enjoying your favourite content, there's more than enough here to warrant its price, and the £1,207 sale makes a purchase much more tempting.

Save 12% Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro, 2024): was £2,499 now £2,199.97 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - Apple M4 Pro

RAM - 24GB

Storage - 512GB If you're a power user looking to switch from Windows, then the MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024), with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, will be able to handle pretty much any intensive task you throw at it. With 24GB of unified memory, you can even enjoy a wide range of games and prepare for more titles coming to Apple's growing game library.

