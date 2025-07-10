I know you've been avoiding it, but now's the best time to save big on back-to-school shopping with these Prime Day laptop deals

Deals
By Contributions from published

It's early, I know, but these deals are too good not to share with you

Three laptops against a pink TechRadar background
(Image credit: Future / Acer / Asus / Lenovo)
Jump to:

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there’s no better time to browse through a range of Prime Day laptop deals — from high-performance gaming machines to everyday student-friendly options. Whether you're prepping for a new school year or simply upgrading your tech, now’s a smart time to shop.

Yes, back-to-school season may still feel far off, but getting a head start could save you serious cash. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts include several laptops that strike a great balance between power and portability, perfect for students who want reliable performance on the go.

One standout is the Acer Swift 14 AI, now going for $799.99 (down from $1,049.99). This 14.5-inch laptop boasts a 2.5K display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 10-core chip, and a massive 1TB SSD — ideal for everything from note-taking to streaming.

If you're looking for even more muscle, consider the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition at $1,059.99 (originally $1,299.99). With Intel’s Core Ultra 7 256V processor, up to 17 hours of battery life, and a vivid OLED display, it’s built for serious multitasking and portability.

For more inspiration, don’t forget to browse our curated lists of the best student laptops and best Chromebooks for your back-to-school shopping needs.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best student laptop deals in your region!)

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the US

Acer Gateway Chromebook 314
Save 28%
Acer Gateway Chromebook 314: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Acer Gateway Chromebook 314 is a good deal for students on a budget who need a laptop to get them through daily tasks. It has up to 10.5 hours of battery life, and the $179.99 sale price makes this an easy laptop to recommend to students.

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus
Save 12%
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: was $499.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Make school life easier with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, which utilizes a 14-inch touchscreen display and an Intel Core i3 processor, suited for multitasking. It weighs just 3.3 lbs, so portability isn't an issue.

View Deal
Acer Swift 14 AI
Save 24%
Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

If portability and a long battery life are your priorities, the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop is ideal for you. It's great for students who want all-day battery life thanks to its power-efficient processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus.

View Deal
Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition
Save 18%
Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,299.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon

With an OLED 14-inch display, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition should be on your radar if you're looking for one of the best laptops for productivity and multitasking. It's a Copilot+ laptop, so AI features and tools work especially well.

View Deal

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the UK

Acer Swift Go 14
Save 39%
Acer Swift Go 14: was £899 now £549 at Amazon

The Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the easiest recommendations I'll make this Amazon Prime Day, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, and a 1TB SSD, all for £549, which is an absolute steal.

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x
Save 10%
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £498.68 now £449.99 at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is possibly the most affordable OLED laptop you'll find this Amazon Prime Day, equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor, and decent battery life to help you run through study days easily.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook M1502YA
Save 28%
Asus Vivobook M1502YA: was £499.99 now £359.99 at Amazon

The Asus Vivobook M1502YA strikes a great balance between processing power and affordability, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 8-core mobile processor and £359.99 sale price. It should be on your radar this Prime Day.

View Deal
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
Save 11%
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £949 now £849 at Amazon

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the best laptops students can attain, as it uses AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. It's capable of storming through intense CPU tasks, utilizing AI like Copilot+, and gaming thanks to its Radeon 860M integrated GPU.

View Deal

You might also like...

See more Laptop Deals
TOPICS
John Loeffler
John Loeffler
Components Editor

John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.

Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.

You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.