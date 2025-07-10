With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there’s no better time to browse through a range of Prime Day laptop deals — from high-performance gaming machines to everyday student-friendly options. Whether you're prepping for a new school year or simply upgrading your tech, now’s a smart time to shop.

Yes, back-to-school season may still feel far off, but getting a head start could save you serious cash. Amazon’s Prime Day discounts include several laptops that strike a great balance between power and portability, perfect for students who want reliable performance on the go.

One standout is the Acer Swift 14 AI, now going for $799.99 (down from $1,049.99). This 14.5-inch laptop boasts a 2.5K display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 10-core chip, and a massive 1TB SSD — ideal for everything from note-taking to streaming.

If you're looking for even more muscle, consider the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition at $1,059.99 (originally $1,299.99). With Intel’s Core Ultra 7 256V processor, up to 17 hours of battery life, and a vivid OLED display, it’s built for serious multitasking and portability.

For more inspiration, don’t forget to browse our curated lists of the best student laptops and best Chromebooks for your back-to-school shopping needs.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best student laptop deals in your region!)

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the US

Save 28% Acer Gateway Chromebook 314: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Acer Gateway Chromebook 314 is a good deal for students on a budget who need a laptop to get them through daily tasks. It has up to 10.5 hours of battery life, and the $179.99 sale price makes this an easy laptop to recommend to students.

Save 24% Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon If portability and a long battery life are your priorities, the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop is ideal for you. It's great for students who want all-day battery life thanks to its power-efficient processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus.

Save 18% Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,299.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon With an OLED 14-inch display, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition should be on your radar if you're looking for one of the best laptops for productivity and multitasking. It's a Copilot+ laptop, so AI features and tools work especially well.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the UK

Save 39% Acer Swift Go 14: was £899 now £549 at Amazon The Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the easiest recommendations I'll make this Amazon Prime Day, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, and a 1TB SSD, all for £549, which is an absolute steal.

Save 10% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £498.68 now £449.99 at Amazon The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is possibly the most affordable OLED laptop you'll find this Amazon Prime Day, equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor, and decent battery life to help you run through study days easily.

Save 28% Asus Vivobook M1502YA: was £499.99 now £359.99 at Amazon The Asus Vivobook M1502YA strikes a great balance between processing power and affordability, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 8-core mobile processor and £359.99 sale price. It should be on your radar this Prime Day.

Save 11% Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £949 now £849 at Amazon The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the best laptops students can attain, as it uses AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. It's capable of storming through intense CPU tasks, utilizing AI like Copilot+, and gaming thanks to its Radeon 860M integrated GPU.