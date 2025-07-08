Yes, you guessed it – a wide range of Apple's MacBooks are now on sale during Amazon Prime Day, and there's a few I'd hate to miss
It would be a pretty strange Amazon Prime Day if Apple's products weren't involved in any capacity. Fortunately, they are, and they've got some enticing discounts on them. Using either M3 or M4 Silicon chips, these MacBooks provide exceptional performance in games and intense CPU tasks, and excel at power efficiency thanks to their Arm-based architecture.
Starting with the best discount of the bunch, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M3 is available for $1,299 (previously $1,699), saving you a huge $400. It comes with 24GB of unified memory, ensuring you get the best out of productivity and gaming. Battery life and portability are key, and the M3 helps this MacBook achieve that.
If you're out for more power, the MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024) is available for $2,249 (previously $2,499). It's also available for £2,199.97 (previously £2,499) on Amazon in the UK; it's equipped with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU and, of course, 24GB of unified memory.
This will push performance in heavy-duty tasks and gaming up a notch, and with Apple MetalFX Frame Interpolation for better gaming performance (essentially like Nvidia's Frame Generation) on the way, it's a good time to acquire a powerful system for it.
Today's best Apple MacBook deals in the US
The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is the answer for many who are out for high performance in work productivity and gaming. It provides more than enough power to storm through intensive tasks, thanks to its 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, for productivity.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch combines power and portability, ready for your productive tasks on the go. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can stay locked into your most important tasks throughout the day without worrying about recharging.
Take full advantage of an immersive Liquid Retina Display and a blazing-fast processor with Apple's MacBook 15-inch M3. It provides plenty of power for your multitasking and productivity needs, all while maintaining up to 18 hours of battery life.
Today's best Apple MacBook deals in the UK
Dive into your favorite games, tasks, and other entertainment with ease, using Apple's MacBook Air 13-inch. With the M4 chip, multitasking and heavy-duty CPU tasks won't be much of an issue, and at its sale price, it's an absolute no-brainer.
Alleviate worries of a slow system, using Apple's MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024), with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU ready to challenge all intensive tasks you throw at it. With 24GB of unified memory, you can enjoy a wide range of games and prepare for more titles coming to Apple's growing game library.
Powered by the M4 chip, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch provides just about everything you need for your daily activities. Whether you're working on multiple tasks simultaneously, gaming, or simply enjoying your favorite content, there's more than enough here to warrant its price, and the £1,207 sale makes a purchase much more tempting.
Having only used an Intel-powered MacBook, I'd say it's about time that I looked into buying an M-based model – and fortunately, this is the best time to do so.
I'm not too concerned about gaming on MacBooks to be totally honest, so I wouldn't look toward the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro. Instead, the MacBook Air 13-inch M4 model looks the most enticing; it adheres to portability with its 13-inch display size, and has 16GB of unified memory, enough for me to charge through tasks while working from home.
Most importantly, it's the most affordable among all models mentioned above, so if you're like me, someone who has never used Apple's most recent systems, this would be the ideal option.
