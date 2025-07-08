Acer's 'best ever' Prime Day sales bring big price cuts for laptops and super-cheap Chromebooks - these are the ones I recommend checking out

After a long period of early discounts, Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it means there are a ton of Prime Day laptop deals to go around. Fortunately, Acer is here to deliver with some of the heaviest discounts I've ever seen for its gaming laptops and Chromebooks; many of these are great for productivity and creative tasks as well.

Just to highlight a few of my favorites here, the Acer Swift Predator Helios Neo 14 is available for £899.99 (previously £1,099.99) on Amazon, which uses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

With the advantage of DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, you'll be able to enjoy a range of your favorite games – and this is thanks to Nvidia's new DLSS Super Resolution transformer model (from the previous CNN version), providing sharper image quality even on its 'performance' mode.

It's not only gaming laptops getting price cuts, though. The Acer Swift 14 AI rocks a phenomenal 2.8K OLED display for enhanced visual experiences, whether you're gaming, creating content, or simply just watching movies. It's the ideal laptop for creators and professionals, and it's available for just £731.48 (previously £1,099.99).

There's plenty to keep an eye on this Amazon Prime Day, and Acer's laptops and Chromebooks are just the start!

Today's best Acer laptop and Chromebook deals in the UK

Save 34% Acer Swift 14 AI: was £1,099.99 now £731.48 at Amazon With an OLED 2.8K display, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, the Acer Swift 14 AI is a great laptop for creators and professionals. It's a Copilot+ system utilizing AI to help fulfill your tasks, and its OLED display will transcend your viewing experiences with great contrast for movies and games.

Save 18% Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was £1,099.99 now £899.99 at Amazon Packed with Nvidia's RTX 4060, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 sets out to provide great gaming performance using DLSS 4 and Frame Generation. It has a 14.5-inch display, adhering to portability, and a special key to help you switch between performance modes with ease.

Save 30% Acer Swift Go 14: was £999.99 now £699 at Amazon If multitasking is on your priority list, the Acer Swift Go 14 is your answer. It's another Acer laptop utilizing an OLED display to maximise your viewing experience, and carry out your tasks wherever you go, with a thin and sleek design highlighting portability. It also uses AMD's Ryzen 7 8845HS, with the Radeon 780M iGPU for games.

Save 27% Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was £453.17 now £329 at Amazon Whether you're on the way to work, working from home, or just need a portable system for casual viewing, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 ticks those boxes. Switch between a laptop and tablet experience on the fly, and enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life; it uses Intel's Core i3-1315U processor to help you through daily tasks.

Save 44% Acer Chromebook 314: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon The Acer Chromebook 314 is quite possibly the most affordable laptop you'll find during Amazon's Prime Day, equipped with Intel's Celeron N4500, and 4GB of RAM to get you through basic daily tasks. It has up to 10.5 hours of battery life, which should come in handy for those on the go.

Save 28% Acer Nitro V 15: was £799.99 now £579.99 at Amazon Powered by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050, the Acer Nitro V 15 is the laptop every gamer on a budget should be looking for this Amazon Prime Day. Its sale price makes this one of the cheapest gaming laptops you'll find anywhere, and while it uses an older GPU, you'll still have access to DLSS 4 for better performance in games.

Since I'm a gamer, the easiest choice here is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14. While it's using an 8GB RTX 4060 laptop GPU (which isn't exactly cutting-edge in 2025), it's still more than capable of providing great gaming experiences when playing games at reasonable resolutions and graphics settings.

DLSS 4 is a great tool to take advantage of, and acts as a saviour for more demanding games, like Cyberpunk 2077. Frame Generation may be an option to make use of since it requires more VRAM usage; 8GB isn't ideal for scenarios where Frame Generation is needed, but it's easier to use in less demanding titles.

Besides performance concerns, it's one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've seen in a long while, and if I were seeking a new portable system that lets me play games without spending a fortune, that would be my choice.