This fantastic Acer Aspire 3 laptop is a superbly low price of just $500 on Amazon right now, making it one of our top ones to watch this Amazon Prime Day.

Acer is a giant in the Laptop game, and for good reason. The best Acer laptops deliver fast performance with powerful processors, as well as stunning displays, although they are often on the pricier side.

This model though, is enhanced for premium comfort and performance - with the AMD Ryzen 5 743OU processor and 32GB or RAM. This laptop also comes with a 15.6" full HD display, and an impressive 9 hour average battery life.

We've been keeping a close eye on the Amazon Prime Day deals on offer, and we haven't found better value for money for a laptop on Amazon - Prime day or not.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, or if you just want to browse all the best Prime Day has to offer, then keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day deals hub, which we will be updating throughout Prime Day as more deals are uploaded.

Today's top laptop deal

Acer Aspire 3 : $499 at Amazon This super affordable laptop comes with heaps of features, including 32GB of RAM, a Ryzen 5 CPU, and full-sized backlit keyboard for powerful performance and enhanced user experience. This 15.6" full HD display delivers sharp visuals and reduced glare for comfort in extended use.

More laptop deals

Prime Day may not have started just yet, but we've already found some great savings on laptops from big-name brands like Lenovo, HP, Apple, and Dell. Check out our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for more.

For pre-Prime day deals, another top pick could be this Dell 15 3530 business laptop, which has a stunning 72% off, sitting at $670 down from $2,400 - so make sure you check that one out!

But, Amazon isn't the only site with big deals, so take a look at our list below for more savings;