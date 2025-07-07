This HP laptop is Amazon's most purchased notebook in early Prime Day sales. Still, I truly cannot recommend it as it uses an Intel N100 processor, which is very poor value for money for a laptop that costs just shy of $500 (and yes, that 75% discount claim seems dubious).

Yes, it has 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and even Windows 11 Pro but that's just not good enough to sway my opinion of this laptop. So instead, here are five other laptops I'd personally recommend.

Head over to our live hub for more of the latest Prime Day deals on a host of tech.

Acer Aspire 3: $499.99 at Amazon If I had to spend my own money, I'd go for this Aspire 3 from Acer as it is the best value for money laptop in Early Amazon Prime Day sales. It has a fast AMD Ryzen 5 7430U (about 4x faster than the N100) and, like the HP laptop, features 32GB of RAM, Windows 11 Pro and a 1TB SSD.

Dell 15 laptop: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell This Dell 15 is the most powerful laptop you can buy for less than $500 and it looks like it is a pricing mistake as it sells for less than its worse-specced sibling. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. In my opinion, memory is more important than processing power, especially between 16GB and 32GB.

Lenovo V15 Gen4: $499 at Walmart The V15 is a very business-focused laptop with Windows 11 Pro to boot. It has a quicker CPU than the Acer Aspire 3, but only half the memory and half the storage capacity. If you are looking for a rugged device though, that may be the one as it is built to MIL-STD 810H standards.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $749.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy You won't find a more affordable new Qualcomm laptop. The Slim 3X has a touchscreen - the only one on our list - with a Snapdragon X CPU. In theory, that should give it a much longer battery life but you may need to check the compatibility list to make sure your software will run on the platform. Another bone of contention is the 256GB capacity, the lowest of the group.