HP is one of the best laptop brands in the world, steadily putting out solid laptops for decades now. The good news is that for Prime Day, there are also loads of deals on HP laptops - both on Amazon, rival retailers, and direct from HP itself, and I've listed all the best ones I've seen on this page.

HP has a very good reputation for building solid, dependable, and stylish (at the high end) laptops. I've personally owned several HP laptops and was very impressed with them.

If you don't fancy a MacBook, then HP offers some great alternatives, often cheaper than its arch rival in the Windows laptop space, Dell, and with the four-day 'Prime Day' event drawing to a close, this could be your last chance to score a real bargain before Black Friday.

Today's best HP laptop deals in the US

Save 39% HP Chromebook 14: was $309.99 now $188 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 32GB



This HP Chromebook 14 is another budget-friendly laptop this Amazon Prime Day that's an easy recommendation at $188. It houses the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, suitable for everyday use, work, or school. Casual gaming is also possible thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600, so don't hesitate to purchase.

Save 22% HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $279.95 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB



The HP Chromebook x360 acts as a hybrid tablet and laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 foldable design. It boasts a long battery life of up to 12 hours, and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty. Don't miss it!

Save $700 HP Pavilion Laptop 16t-af000: was $1,199.99 now $499.99 at HP US Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This deal offers a huge $700 saving on the HP Pavilion laptop with a 16-inch display. At this price, you're getting an affordable, large-screen laptop that's ideal for day-to-day tasks. The only issue is that 8GB of RAM is quite low these days, but for casual use, browsing the web, and light photo editing, you should still get a great experience without spending a fortune.

HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a solid $350 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern AMD processor, a massive 16GB of RAM, and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming, and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises.

HP OmniBook 7 Flip: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Fancy a large screen 2-in-1 device? Then the OmniBook 7 Flip is definitely worth considering, especially with 11% off for Prime Day. Its 2K 16-inch touchscreen feels great to use, and it's backed up with some great specs that will keep Windows 11 feeling fast and fresh no matter what tasks you're performing on it. Having a 16-inch screen on a 2-in-1 means you've also got a huge tablet-like device that's ideal for creative work and watching TV shows on.

Save $1,320 HP Omen Max: was $3,599.99 now $2,279.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

GPU: Nvidia RTX 5090 This is an absolutely phenomenal deal from HP that is easy to miss. On HP's website, it's offering a very decent $700 off this incredibly powerful gaming laptop. However, if you put the code LEVELUP20 in at the checkout, you get a further 20% discount for a total saving of a phenomenal $1,320 - quite possibly the biggest discount I've ever seen for a single product on Prime Day. For the price, you're getting an absolutely incredible gaming laptop packed with cutting-edge components, including a 24-core Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card - the best laptop GPU you can get right now. You'll be able to play any game at maximum settings on its 2K screen for years to come (and you can hook it up to a 4K monitor and it won't skip a beat either).

Today's best HP laptop deals in the UK

Best HP deal UK Save £201 HP 14-inch Laptop Intel Core i3: was £450 now £249 at Amazon This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. This laptop is powerful and lightweight, with a 14-inch screen and 8-hour average battery life - although that's not the top end of the battery life we've seen on offer, so if that's a priority for you, perhaps check out one of the others below. Usefully, with Windows 11, you won't have to worry about the faff of Windows 10 end-of-life updates.

Save £110.01 HP Chromebook 14-inch: was £250 now £139.99 at Amazon If you like the smoothness of the Chrome OS, then this HP Chromebook is a fantastic deal with 44% off - you're unlikely to see a better deal on this laptop. The Chromebook has a 12-hour average battery life – which is one of the strongest performers – combined with the 3.4 GHz processor speed, this laptop is definitely one to take a look at.

Save £231 HP 14-inch Laptop Intel Core i5: was £550 now £319 at Amazon This is one of the thinnest laptops we've seen on sale so far this Prime Day, but it still comes with three USB ports and an Intel Core i5 processor for a powerful machine. It's a highly rated laptop, so take a look if you want to take advantage of the almost 45% sale. Now's the time!

Save £160.01 HP 17-inch Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver Processor: was £400 now £239.99 at Amazon This laptop is definitely on the larger side, sitting at 17 inches, although this does naturally mean it's a little on the heavier side at just over 2kg, and it has a lower average battery life of just under 8 hours. This laptop comes with 12 months of Microsoft 365 - with Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more - as well as Windows 11, so no need to deal with Windows 10 end-of-life.

