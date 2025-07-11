Forget Apple and Dell – these HP laptop Prime Day deals should not be missed, but time’s running out
Get these last-minute HP laptop Prime Day deals before it’s too late
HP is one of the best laptop brands in the world, steadily putting out solid laptops for decades now. The good news is that for Prime Day, there are also loads of deals on HP laptops - both on Amazon, rival retailers, and direct from HP itself, and I've listed all the best ones I've seen on this page.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
HP has a very good reputation for building solid, dependable, and stylish (at the high end) laptops. I've personally owned several HP laptops and was very impressed with them.
If you don't fancy a MacBook, then HP offers some great alternatives, often cheaper than its arch rival in the Windows laptop space, Dell, and with the four-day 'Prime Day' event drawing to a close, this could be your last chance to score a real bargain before Black Friday.
Today's best HP laptop deals in the US
Display: 14-inch
Processor - Intel Celeron N4020
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 32GB
This HP Chromebook 14 is another budget-friendly laptop this Amazon Prime Day that's an easy recommendation at $188. It houses the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, suitable for everyday use, work, or school. Casual gaming is also possible thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600, so don't hesitate to purchase.
Display: 14-inch
Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
The HP Chromebook x360 acts as a hybrid tablet and laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 foldable design. It boasts a long battery life of up to 12 hours, and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty. Don't miss it!
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This deal offers a huge $700 saving on the HP Pavilion laptop with a 16-inch display. At this price, you're getting an affordable, large-screen laptop that's ideal for day-to-day tasks. The only issue is that 8GB of RAM is quite low these days, but for casual use, browsing the web, and light photo editing, you should still get a great experience without spending a fortune.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
There's a solid $350 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern AMD processor, a massive 16GB of RAM, and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming, and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Fancy a large screen 2-in-1 device? Then the OmniBook 7 Flip is definitely worth considering, especially with 11% off for Prime Day. Its 2K 16-inch touchscreen feels great to use, and it's backed up with some great specs that will keep Windows 11 feeling fast and fresh no matter what tasks you're performing on it. Having a 16-inch screen on a 2-in-1 means you've also got a huge tablet-like device that's ideal for creative work and watching TV shows on.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
GPU: Nvidia RTX 5090
This is an absolutely phenomenal deal from HP that is easy to miss. On HP's website, it's offering a very decent $700 off this incredibly powerful gaming laptop. However, if you put the code LEVELUP20 in at the checkout, you get a further 20% discount for a total saving of a phenomenal $1,320 - quite possibly the biggest discount I've ever seen for a single product on Prime Day. For the price, you're getting an absolutely incredible gaming laptop packed with cutting-edge components, including a 24-core Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card - the best laptop GPU you can get right now. You'll be able to play any game at maximum settings on its 2K screen for years to come (and you can hook it up to a 4K monitor and it won't skip a beat either).
Today's best HP laptop deals in the UK
This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. This laptop is powerful and lightweight, with a 14-inch screen and 8-hour average battery life - although that's not the top end of the battery life we've seen on offer, so if that's a priority for you, perhaps check out one of the others below. Usefully, with Windows 11, you won't have to worry about the faff of Windows 10 end-of-life updates.
If you like the smoothness of the Chrome OS, then this HP Chromebook is a fantastic deal with 44% off - you're unlikely to see a better deal on this laptop. The Chromebook has a 12-hour average battery life – which is one of the strongest performers – combined with the 3.4 GHz processor speed, this laptop is definitely one to take a look at.
This is one of the thinnest laptops we've seen on sale so far this Prime Day, but it still comes with three USB ports and an Intel Core i5 processor for a powerful machine. It's a highly rated laptop, so take a look if you want to take advantage of the almost 45% sale. Now's the time!
This laptop is definitely on the larger side, sitting at 17 inches, although this does naturally mean it's a little on the heavier side at just over 2kg, and it has a lower average battery life of just under 8 hours. This laptop comes with 12 months of Microsoft 365 - with Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more - as well as Windows 11, so no need to deal with Windows 10 end-of-life.
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.