Upgrading to Windows 11 just got easier - Microsoft introduces a new business backup tool

Windows Backup for Organizations has now entered public preview, offering businesses a new tool to backup Windows settings when resetting or reimaging a user’s device.

The tool works when backing up both Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, making it even easier for businesses to transition to the latest Windows operating system - a process that many have been putting off for the past three years.

The business backup tool was first announced at Microsoft Ignite in 2024, and has now entered limited public preview.

All aboard for Windows 11

In an announcement, Microsoft said, “You can back up your organization’s Windows 10 or Windows 11 settings and restore them on a Microsoft Entra joined device. This capability helps reduce migration overhead, minimize user disruption, and strengthen device resilience against incidents.”

In order to sign up for the public preview, an organization needs to be using Microsoft Entra joined Windows 10 or Windows 11 systems, alongside an active Microsoft Intune test tenant and Microsoft Intune service administrator permissions.

As for businesses unable to upgrade to Windows 11 before Windows 10 stops receiving updates on October 14 2025, there is the option to register for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, which will provide additional security updates beyond the end-of-life date. Home users can also opt in to this program for $30.

Microsoft also announced a new tool designed that allows developers to have their software seek updates via Windows Update, with Microsoft stating that the tool would offer a “unified future for app updates on Windows” across applications, system components, drivers, and more.

