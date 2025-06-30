Beyond backup: why cyber-resilient storage needs AI-powered intelligence

When it comes to backups, IT leaders often only focus on data recovery, but in today’s cyber threat landscape, simply having a backup isn’t enough. It is also critical to ensure that backups go along with proactive planning, with protection strategies to ensure the organization can quickly respond to issues and restore data in the event of an incident.

Ransomware attacks, insider threats, and platform over-utilization can cripple IT environments before a backup is even needed. Often, the damage is already done by the time data loss or system failures are detected.

That’s why modern enterprises need more than just data backup. They need cyber-resilient storage, meaning their data security is proactive and self-defending, thanks to AI analysis taking place in the background.

Paul Speciale Social Links Navigation Chief Marketing Officer at Scality.

AI-powered backup & storage: The new standard for cyber-resilience

A backup and storage solution that works in conjunction with AI doesn’t just protect data - it predicts, alerts, and responds to threats before they escalate. Instead of simply reacting after an attack or failure, an AI-powered system can detect anomalies in real time and spot suspicious activity before ransomware encrypts files.

Additionally, it lets you monitor platform utilization, preventing performance slowdowns due to storage overuse, high user activity, or degraded hardware. You get proactive security alerts, identifying vulnerabilities (such as CVEs, misconfigurations and unauthorized access attempts) before they are exploited.

And lastly, it ensures compliance and audit readiness, tracking backup integrity, storage trends, and policy violations with automated reporting.

The end result is faster threat response, minimized downtime, and a smarter, more resilient backup strategy.

Anomaly detection: Catching threats before they strike

Ransomware doesn’t strike instantly, but instead, it moves silently, encrypting files over time. In these situations, traditional backup solutions only help after an attack.

However, with AI-powered anomaly detection, you can monitor for unusual storage access patterns or anomalous actions (such as the sudden encryption of multiple files). You can detect repeated, unauthorized or irregular access attempts before data exfiltration occurs.

So following this new intelligence, you can alert IT teams to irregular user behaviors that indicate insider threats. With AI-powered alerting, you can stop ransomware before it spreads, ensuring backup systems aren’t just recovery tools, but active defense layers.

How intelligent storage utilization prevents performance bottlenecks

Data storage isn’t infinite, yet many enterprises don’t have any real-time visibility into utilization issues. AI-driven monitoring can detect a number of critical performance bottlenecks. This includes when storage is nearing capacity before it impacts applications.

It highlights performance tiers that slow critical workloads. And it will notify you of sudden spikes in storage consumption that might indicate runaway processes or security breaches.

With storage analytics, IT teams can optimize resources proactively, avoiding downtime caused by storage exhaustion or performance degradation.

Security alerting: closing the gap on vulnerabilities

Backup data is a prime target for attackers - yet many storage environments lack real-time security intelligence. AI-powered storage protection can identify misconfigurations that expose backup data to unauthorized access, as well as alerting about known security vulnerabilities (CVEs) before they can be exploited. It will also flag suspicious user behavior, such as unusual restore requests or mass deletions.

AI-powered security alerting closes gaps in backup security, ensuring storage remains resilient against both external and internal threats.

Automated compliance & policy enforcement

Data compliance isn’t just about having backups - it’s about ensuring they meet retention, encryption, and audit requirements. AI-driven policy enforcement ensures that data retention policies align with GDPR, HIPAA, and industry regulations.

Additionally, it ensures backup integrity is continuously verified to prevent silent corruption, and that automated reporting can provide auditors with real-time insights into storage security and compliance.

It means enterprises can avoid costly fines and compliance violations by ensuring their backups meet regulatory mandates without manual intervention.

Cyber-resilience in action: AI and backup mean a smarter future

A truly cyber-resilient storage solution doesn’t just store data - it monitors, protects, and alerts IT teams to potential issues before they become disasters.

With AI-powered backup and storage intelligence, enterprises can detect ransomware before encryption spreads. It helps them optimize storage performance before over utilization slows systems. It means they can identify security risks before backups are compromised, as well as compliance reporting before auditors come knocking.

This is the future of cyber-resilient storage—and it’s the backup strategy that enterprises need to prioritize. AI-powered cyber-resilience is a way to level up, not merely back up your data storage.

While traditional backup is reactive, AI-powered backup is proactive. Enterprises need storage that doesn’t just save data but instead, defends it. The best backup is the one that stops disasters before they happen. AI-powered analytics means your backup strategy is built for resilience rather than just recovery.

We list the best malware removal .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro