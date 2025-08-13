Intel job cuts are leaving vital Linux kernel drivers without official engineering support

Intel’s ongoing restructuring has led to significant changes in its contributions to Linux kernel development.

The Linux kernel mailing list shows that several Intel-developed drivers have been marked as orphaned following the exit of key engineers.

One example is the Intel WWAN IOSM driver, used with certain M.2 modems and found in some Chromebooks, which no longer has a maintainer following the departure of M. Chetan Kumar.

Loss of maintainers for key Intel Linux drivers

The Intel PTP DFL ToD driver, which manages time-of-day functions on FPGA cards, has also been left without support after Tianfei Zhang’s exit.

In addition, the Intel Ethernet RDMA driver lost one of its maintainers, Mustafa Ismail, leaving a single Intel engineer to manage it.

Other changes include the Keem Bay DRM driver, kernel probes code once overseen by Anil S Keshavamurthy, and the T7XX 5G WWAN driver, which lost both maintainers.

These maintainer changes are part of a broader restructuring at Intel, which has already cut more than 12,000 jobs in 2025 so far.

The company’s withdrawal from specific hardware segments, such as WWAN and modem production, has also contributed to the decision to stop maintaining certain related drivers.

If no replacements are found for departing maintainers, affected drivers could gradually become outdated as Linux evolves.

This could create performance and compatibility problems for hardware still in use, including laptops for programming, mobile workstations, and systems running various Linux distros.

Without first-party updates, owners may need to rely on community-created patches or entirely new drivers to keep their devices operational.

Historically, the Linux community has stepped in to maintain orphaned code, sometimes producing solutions that match or surpass the original vendor’s work.

However, complex drivers, particularly those involving debugging tools, high-performance networking, or specialized hardware, can be more challenging to support without the insight of original engineers.

While Intel continues to contribute to the Linux kernel, its smaller footprint in certain areas raises questions about long-term support for its hardware.

The ability of community developers to replace lost maintainers will decide how smoothly these Intel-based Linux systems continue to run.

