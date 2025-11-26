Tuxedo cancels Snapdragon X Elite Linux notebook after 18 months of development struggle

First-generation X1E chip failed to meet Linux distros' compatibility expectations

BIOS updates, fan control, and KVM virtualization remain unsupported under Linux

Tuxedo Computers has canceled its plan to release a Linux notebook powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite after eighteen months of development.

The company stated that the first-generation X1E chip proved less suitable for Linux distros than anticipated.

While video decoding is technically possible, many applications lack the necessary support, and features such as BIOS updates and fan control cannot currently be implemented under Linux.

Limitations in virtualization and data throughput

The issues apparently emerged despite significant engineering effort, including attempts to optimise power management, firmware processes, and device-specific drivers.

The anticipated long battery life, one of the primary advantages of ARM devices, failed to materialize in testing, creating further challenges for deployment.

Tuxedo also noted virtualization with KVM is not feasible on the X1E, limiting the notebook’s utility for workloads that require virtual machines.

High-speed USB4 transfer rates could not be achieved, reducing performance for external peripherals and storage devices.

These technical shortcomings mean that the device cannot deliver the expected user experience for desktop Linux users.

"Development turned out to be challenging due to the different architecture, and in the end, the first-generation X1E proved to be less suitable for Linux than expected," Tuxedo said.

While it could theoretically continue development, the pace of hardware advancement means such efforts risk delivering a product that is outdated upon release.

The company pointed out that the Snapdragon X2 Elite is expected in the first half of 2026, and any more time spent means an older chip and lower relevance of the notebook, noting, "we would be offering you a device with what would then be a more than two-year-old Snapdragon X Elite (X1E)."

If the X2 Elite resolves the limitations seen in the first-generation chip, Tuxedo may consider restarting development on a refreshed notebook.

Tuxedo said it will monitor the X2 Elite architecture to determine if development can resume when the new platform offers stronger Linux support.

But no firm commitments have been made, and the company emphasized that any plans would depend on evaluating the new chip’s capabilities.

Tuxedo has historically focused on building Linux-compatible devices, including desktop PCs and mobile workstations.

The company also produces mini PC systems that run Linux distros, demonstrating expertise in ARM-independent hardware designs.

While Snapdragon X Elite did not meet expectations, Tuxedo’s broader catalog of Linux-ready systems remains available.

Tuxedo has not ruled out future collaborations, yet its experience suggests that expectations for rapid progress may be premature until newer SoCs demonstrate stronger compatibility.

