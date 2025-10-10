Microsoft unveils a new cloud backup tool to finally help businesses solve a key issue

Microsoft launches Windows Backup for Organizations in the runup to Windows 10 end of life

It’ll back up from Windows 10 (and 11), but it’ll only restore to Windows 11

The tool saves Windows settings, preferences and installed apps

Microsoft has revealed its enterprise cloud backup tool is now generally available to any business customers who need help migrating after launching in public preview earlier this year.

First introduced at Microsoft Ignite 2024 and entering public preview in May 2025, companies can now use Windows Backup for Organizations to simplify backups and make transitions to new devices easier.

The opt-in feature (disabled by default) becomes available to users after installing the September 2025 Windows Monthly Cumulative Update on Microsoft Entra joined devices.

Windows Backup for Organizations is now GA

The feature works by backing up Windows settings and preferences. It also generates a list of Microsoft Store-installed apps, so that when data is restored to a new device, the backups transfer over.

More importantly, Windows Backup for Organizations has arrived right at the very last minute during mass Windows 10 end of life upgrades, with just days to go before the OS loses support and customers face an option to pay for ESUs or update to Windows 11.

Microsoft explained that the encrypted backups are stored in Exchange Online cloud, in the tenant’s selected country or region.

Another important note: although backups can be made on Windows 10 22H2 device (as well as Windows 11 22H2, 23H2 and 24H2), they can only be installed to the latter three versions of Windows 11 – a clear push to get people to upgrade away from Windows 10.

Besides reinstating the settings saved during backup, the rest of the Out of the Box Experience (OOBE) is the same.

The systems marks part of a broader trend that Microsoft is trying to ensure businesses remain connected at all times. Apart from facilitating backups, a tool launched this summer also gives employees access to 10 days of Cloud PC access via Windows 365 Reserve.

