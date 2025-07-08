Leaked marketing materials provide a close look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

They also mention various specs, and reveal possible colors these phones will be available in

Specs lists have also separately leaked, revealing possible resolutions and other details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are set to be unveiled tomorrow, July 9 (check out our guide on how to watch the event). But, as is often the case, almost every detail about these phones has leaked ahead of launch – and now we’ve seen leaked marketing materials.

Roland Quandt – a leaker with a great track record – has shared numerous images of both phones over on Bluesky, and these look very much like official marketing materials.

The images largely show what we’ve seen before, but they provide more evidence that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn’t have an under-display camera, as a punch-hole is visible instead. They also show this phone in three shades – Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Blue Shadow.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, you can see it in Coralred, Jetblack, and Blue Shadow.

There are some specs included on these images too, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to have a 200MP main camera, a much faster chipset (which isn’t named but which we expect to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite), and a 4,400mAh battery, with the promise of up to 24 hours of life when watching videos.

For the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, there’s mention of a 50MP camera and a display that can reach up to 2,600 nits of brightness, both of which are a match for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However one of the images also mentions a 4,300mAh battery (up from 4,000mAh on the current model), which apparently allows for up to 31 hours of video viewing.

From marketing materials to retailer listings

That isn’t the only new leak about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, as @MysteryLupin has also posted specs lists for both phones.

These details appear to be taken from a retailer listing, and in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 they mention a triple-lens rear camera, with 200MP, 12MP, and 10MP sensors, along with a 10MP front-facing camera.

This particular unit supposedly has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though other configurations are sure to be offered too, and it mentions a 4,400mAh battery and a 1968 x 2184 screen resolution. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 1856 x 2160 foldable screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is listed as having 50MP and 12MP cameras on the back, a 10MP camera on the front, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an Exynos 2500 chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, and a 1080 x 2520 resolution, which oddly is actually slightly lower than the 1080 x 2640 of its predecessor.

We’d take these specs lists with a pinch of salt, since the retailer might have been working off rumors or made some mistakes, but they’re largely in line with things we’ve heard before, and the marketing materials are almost certainly accurate as they look official, as well as matching previous leaks.

We'll find out for sure very soon, as the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked starts at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST on July 9, which is midnight July 10 in Australia.

We expect to see both phones there, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 and perhaps a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, among other announcements, and TechRadar will be covering the event in full.