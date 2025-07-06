The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak is the first hands-on video of the flip foldable

A new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is on the way

A hands-on video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 briefly appeared

It showed off the larger cover screen on this model

The Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 should be launched on Wednesday

We've seen plenty of leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of the official launch of these foldables – scheduled for this coming Wednesday, July 9 – and this weekend a hands-on video of the Z Flip 7 has emerged.

It wasn't long before the video, posted by Mincu Andrei on X, was taken down, but a few stills of the clip have been preserved for posterity over at SamMobile. If this is genuine, it's the first time we've had a peek at a fully working Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The headline upgrade here is the cover screen. Previous rumors had suggested the outer display would expand in size to wrap around the camera modules, and that's indeed what we can see in the leaked video and images.

It looks as though the extra screen space – with the cover screen growing to 4.1 inches from 3.4 inches on the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – will mainly be used to show date and time information, according to this leak.

Thinner and faster

The Z Flip 6 (left) and Z Fold 6 (right) (Image credit: Samsung)

While it was live, the hands-on video also showed off some of the other rumored changes coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The main display is apparently extending in size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, while it's also expected to be getting thinner too.

We have previously seen unofficial renders of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it looks as though both of them are going to shave a few fractions of a millimeter off in terms of how thick they are, front to back.

Otherwise, apart from a processor speed bump, we might not see much that's new when it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The cameras are reported to be the same as the current model, for example, though we might get a bigger battery.

Both the Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 are going to get their grand unveiling on Wednesday, July 9, and you can watch along live while reading TechRadar's comprehensive coverage. We should also get some new wearables, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.