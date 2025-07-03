Leaked photos show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 from various angles

You can see it in a stylish blue shade, and it looks very thin

Another leak suggests the phone will only have an IP48 rating

At this point, we’ve seen numerous leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but so far we haven’t seen much in the way of photos. One leaked photo showed the back of the phone, but that was about it – until now.

Today, @Jukanlosreve – who has a great track record for leaks – has shared photos showing the front, back, and sides of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and while the details are no different to what we’ve already seen in renders, the phone looks much better in the flesh.

You can see that it’s in a blue shade here, which could be the ‘Blue Shadow’ that we’ve previously heard might be one of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors – though from the name we’d expect that to be darker.

Z Fold 7 pic.twitter.com/h8EhC7LbTPJuly 3, 2025

In any case, you can also see a triple-lens camera, and one of the photos provides a good look at just how slim this phone might be.

Previous leaks disagree on exactly how thin it will be, with sources pointing to anything from 3.9mm to 4.5mm when unfolded, but anywhere in that range would make it a lot thinner than the 5.6mm thick Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

A dust disappointment

Fold7 IP48 pic.twitter.com/o9icyqDTmfJuly 2, 2025

In other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 news a leaked energy rating label shared by @MysteryLupin lists it as having an IP48 rating. That’s the same as the current model, and is at odds with some earlier leaks that pointed to better dust resistance.

If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 does have this rating, then while it will be able to survive submersion in water to depths of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, it will only have minimal dust resistance, so that would be disappointing.

We suspect this leaked label is correct though, since foldable phones always struggle with dust resistance, and since leaker @PandaFlashPro also recently claimed it has an IP48 rating.

We should find out for sure soon, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to launch on July 9, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.