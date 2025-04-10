With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung might have finally stopped treading water

Numerous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs have been touted, pointing to lots of upgrades

Highlights include more dust resistance and a new 200MP camera

There's also talk of a slimmer build, bigger screens, and more

For years now Samsung has seemed content to make minimal upgrades to its foldable flagships, as if it felt it had perfected the formula and there was nothing left to be done. But in fact, as impressive as the Galaxy Z Fold line is there’s long been plenty of room for improvement, and with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 we might finally get a lot of meaningful upgrades.

According to a post by tipster @TheGalox_ on X (via GSMArena), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature numerous improvements, including better water and dust resistance than its predecessor.

We actually have no complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s water resistance, but it’s in desperate need of a decent amount of dust resistance, so this sounds promising.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also apparently have a new 200MP camera, which should be a big improvement on the 50MP primary snapper used by the Z Fold 6 (and the previous couple of Z Fold generations).

There’s mention of a smaller crease too, which should help minimize one of the main issues with foldable phones, and the under-display camera is also apparently being upgraded, which is good, because previously Samsung’s under-display cameras haven’t performed particularly well.

Galaxy Z Fold7 | What's new?• One UI 8 out of the box• Upgraded Under Display Camera• Stronger Display with new layers• Bigger at 8" inside & 6.5" outside • New 200mp main camera • Thinner body at 4.5mm unfolded • Improved water & dust resistance • Smaller crease… pic.twitter.com/1zzVMwDJNEApril 8, 2025

Bigger, slimmer, and more powerful

Other listed improvements include a stronger display, larger 8-inch foldable and 6.5-inch cover screens (up from 7.6 inches and 6.3 inches respectively on the Galaxy Z Fold 6), and an incredibly slim 4.5mm thick build when unfolded (reduced from 5.6mm).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 should also be powerful, as not only will it unsurprisingly apparently have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but it’s also said to have a larger vapor chamber, which should help keep it cool under pressure so it’s better able to maintain peak performance. This should also aid the battery life, which is good because foldable phones tend to have quite small batteries.

Indeed, there’s no mention of the battery here, which might mean that won’t be growing, but @TheGalox_ does mention that the phone will apparently have upgraded speakers and vibration motor, and that it will run One UI 8 – which is Samsung’s take on Android 16 – out of the box.

So that’s an awful lot of upgrades if this leak proves accurate, and it may well do because some parts of it – including the 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the slimmer build, the smaller crease, the larger screens, and the bigger vapor chamber – have been suggested by other sources previously.

The bit we’re most skeptical of is the improved water and dust resistance, since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 already has enough water resistance really (though a few phones like the OnePlus 13 have it beat with IP69 ratings), and we assume that improving the dust resistance would be tricky, since this is something all foldable phones struggle with.

We should find out in a few months anyway, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to launch in July, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.