The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 fixes my biggest complaint, but I'd still never buy one – here's why
Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the next generation of its iconic Z Fold folding phone series and successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which we list as one of the leading folding phones money can buy.
Though the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t ship until July 25, I briefly got to try the new foldable at a Samsung pop-up in London – and having held the phone in my own hands, I have to say I’m very, very impressed with its construction. Samsung has done a wonderful job in making a phone that both looks better and feels like a more natural choice for an everyday carry.
As our hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 7 review notes, Samsung’s latest foldable measures just 4.2mm thick when unfolded, with an 8-inch folding main display and 6.5-inch cover screen.
In addition to being razor thin, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 fixes an issue with the Z Fold series that’s bugged me for years, and even stopped me from considering buying one in the past.
A cover screen worth celebrating
I’m talking about the cover screen – specifically how slim and tall it is. I’ve always felt that the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Fold line is far too skinny to comfortably use.
It’s not just a matter of display size, either – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch display, but because of the dimensions of the inner display this has to occupy a 22:9 aspect ratio. For reference, the industry standard for slab phones is currently 19.5:9 – still tall, but much wider in-hand than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 fixes this issue. Not only is the cover screen larger at 6.5 inches, it’s got a new aspect ratio of 21:9 – not far off the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 22:9 display, but enough of a change to instantly feel more useful, familiar, and inviting.
It might seem odd make such a stand about the cover display of a folding phone – after all, you’re likely buying it for the large inner folding display. But having used a handful of folding phones, I can say with confidence that the cover display is key if a phone maker wants its handset to rank amidst the best folding phones.
Like it or not, there will be times when you need to use your phone one-handed, or discreetly, or quickly – and in these moments having a properly useful cover screen is important. And to be frank, with the high price of folding phones, it's reasonable to expect a great experience from one at all times.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 nails this crucial feature – I can tell you that much just from my few minutes with it. I’d go so far as to say Samsung has produced a truly stunning piece of hardware.
Nonetheless, I still won’t be buying one, for a pretty simple reason: price.
Perturbing price
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will retail for $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,899. That’s the most expensive starting price I’ve ever seen for a widely released phone, and a single US dollar away from $2,000
I don’t know about you but I’m not dropping two grand on a phone, even if it's a beautifully built and profoundly capable handset. I’m sure there are people who are ready to part with this much money for the Galaxy Z Fold 7*, but I’m not one of them (*do keep an eye on our phone deals coverage for the latest discounts and trade-in offers).
Looking just at the US pricing, for $1,999 you could buy two Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus handsets, four PS5 Slim consoles or seven Apple Watch SEs. That is a lot of buying power to give up for a single device, and too much for me to consider purchasing – though do keep an eye out for our upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for a more detailed perspective backed by real-world testing.
Admittedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 didn’t cost much less at launch, with a price tag of $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.
As for its rivals, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 / £1,749 / AU$2,699, and the OnePlus Open launched (in 2023) at $1,699 / £1,599. Whether by Samsung’s standards, or those of its rivals, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a significant step up in price.
So, brilliant job Samsung, but I’m still not buying a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. What do you think – is the Galaxy Z Fold 7 too expensive? Or does the new design justify the price? Let us know in the comments below.
