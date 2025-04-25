Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price rumors: how much might this foldable cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be Samsung’s most high-end and expensive phone of 2025 – topping even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the yet-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

So, if you’re planning to buy it, we hope you’ve been saving – though you should still have a little time yet, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 probably not launching until July.

If you’re wondering exactly how much you’ll need to save, though, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve detailed what we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to cost, based on a combination of leaks, past form, and educated guesses.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price predictions

Before we get to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price predictions, it’s worth knowing how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 costs, since it’s unlikely – though not impossible – that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be any cheaper than that.

The chart below details the full pricing for every Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 configuration, but the most important detail is the starting price, which comes in at $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 prices Storage US UK Australia 256GB $1,899 £1,799 AU$2,749 512GB $2,019 £1,899 AU$2,949 1TB $2,259 £2,099 AU$3,299

So, that’s probably the least you’ll have to pay for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but might you have to pay more?

Well, it’s entirely possible Samsung will raise the price, but so far, the one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price leak suggests it will cost the same in most markets. However, the source specifically says “same prices again in most markets”, so it sounds like some regions may still see a price increase.

We’d also take this leak with a pinch of salt, as the source doesn’t yet have much of a track record. So, until more sources weigh in, we can’t be overly confident of this claim.

There’s reason to think Samsung might raise the price, too, since with Trump’s tariffs in play, the production cost will probably have increased.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

On the other hand, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already higher than the $1,799.99 / £1,749 / AU$2,599 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the company might be reluctant to increase prices two years in a row.

So, for now, we’re guessing that prices will probably remain the same in a lot of places, since that’s what the one leak so far says – but we absolutely can’t rule out a price increase, and even if some regions stay the same, others may not.

The only thing we are fairly confident about is that the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t be any lower than that of last year's model, since that would be a hard feat to achieve in the current economic climate.

The good news, though, is that you might get quite a lot for your money. For the last few generations, Samsung has been quite conservative with its Z Fold upgrades, but this trend could change with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Leaks suggest, for example, that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a new 200MP main camera, an upgraded under-display camera, bigger screens, a thinner body, a smaller crease, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, better dust resistance, and a larger vapor chamber. So, almost every aspect of the phone might be improved compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.