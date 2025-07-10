Canon's ultra-wide 16mm prime lens is ideal for landscape and astrophotography, and it's down to its lowest price this year for Prime Day
A "basically weightless" versatile prime with a wealth of applications for just $260
I've been searching for Canon deals throughout Prime Day week, and let me tell you it's been hard going. However, I've persevered, and uncovered three standout price cuts on Canon cameras and lenses – and the pick of them is the Canon RF 16mm F2.8 IS STM for $259.99 at Amazon (was $339.99).
This ultra-wide prime has a wealth of applications, but most appealing is its portability. It balances wonderfully with one of Canon's budget full-frame cameras, such as the EOS RP, which can be had for just $799 at Amazon right now – that's also a record-low price.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Canon RF 16mm F2.8 IS STM
$70 off a Canon lens that was already at the budget end of the scale is a decent deal, and the lowest price we've seen in over a year. The lens briefly dopped to $249 last year, but otherwise this is the best price you'll find for the lightweight, travel-friendly lens for Canon's full-frame cameras.
In our Canon RF F2.8 IS STM review from 2022, we lauded the ultra-wide prime as "a small, light, bright and exceedingly sharp lens with a wealth of applications, for an exceedingly appealing price". That was when the lens was full price, and now it's even cheaper for Prime Day.
Ideal for travel, vlogging, landscapes and astrophotography, the 16mm lens is, as we noted, "basically weightless". Furthermore, it offers a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture. It's not perfect – there's vignetting and chromatic aberration in the corners – but these drawbacks are understandable for such a low-price lens, and are made up for by its "appealing portability".
The 16mm prime isn't the only Canon gear I'd recommend over Prime Day, even though deals are rare right now. My two other deal picks are for the Canon EOS RP at just $799 at Amazon, plus the Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 STM for $449 at Amazon – both record-low prices. See below for more details.
More Prime Day Canon deals
Canon's cheapest full-frame camera delivers a lightweight, compact and comfortable build, making it the ideal camera for carrying around on your travels, especially with the 16mm prime lens. The camera features a 26MP sensor, fast autofocus and a responsive interface. It's available now for $799, which is a new record-low price.
We've not tested this ultra-wide zoom lens, but hundreds of user reviews with an average 4.5-star score can't be wrong. And with $150 off, it's currently available for its lowest-ever price.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
