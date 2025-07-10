I've been searching for Canon deals throughout Prime Day week, and let me tell you it's been hard going. However, I've persevered, and uncovered three standout price cuts on Canon cameras and lenses – and the pick of them is the Canon RF 16mm F2.8 IS STM for $259.99 at Amazon (was $339.99).

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

This ultra-wide prime has a wealth of applications, but most appealing is its portability. It balances wonderfully with one of Canon's budget full-frame cameras, such as the EOS RP, which can be had for just $799 at Amazon right now – that's also a record-low price.

If you're on the lookout for other camera deals why not check out my Prime Day camera deals round-up, where you'll find more than 50 great offers, or head over to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub for today's best tech deals.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Canon RF 16mm F2.8 IS STM

Canon RF 16mm F2.8 IS STM: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon $70 off a Canon lens that was already at the budget end of the scale is a decent deal, and the lowest price we've seen in over a year. The lens briefly dopped to $249 last year, but otherwise this is the best price you'll find for the lightweight, travel-friendly lens for Canon's full-frame cameras.

In our Canon RF F2.8 IS STM review from 2022, we lauded the ultra-wide prime as "a small, light, bright and exceedingly sharp lens with a wealth of applications, for an exceedingly appealing price". That was when the lens was full price, and now it's even cheaper for Prime Day.

Ideal for travel, vlogging, landscapes and astrophotography, the 16mm lens is, as we noted, "basically weightless". Furthermore, it offers a bright f/2.8 maximum aperture. It's not perfect – there's vignetting and chromatic aberration in the corners – but these drawbacks are understandable for such a low-price lens, and are made up for by its "appealing portability".

The 16mm prime isn't the only Canon gear I'd recommend over Prime Day, even though deals are rare right now. My two other deal picks are for the Canon EOS RP at just $799 at Amazon, plus the Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 STM for $449 at Amazon – both record-low prices. See below for more details.

More Prime Day Canon deals

Canon EOS RP: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon Canon's cheapest full-frame camera delivers a lightweight, compact and comfortable build, making it the ideal camera for carrying around on your travels, especially with the 16mm prime lens. The camera features a 26MP sensor, fast autofocus and a responsive interface. It's available now for $799, which is a new record-low price.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals