Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2023: what to expect next month

This year's Amazon Prime Day camera deals are likely to land next month and encompass everything from accessories to high-end full-frame kits. Looking to upgrade? Perhaps you just want a couple of new lenses to add to your kit. When the time comes, this page will be chock-full of recommendations so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in regularly.

We've been covering Amazon Prime Day camera deals for a few years here at TechRadar and we'll be continuing our coverage for 2023. Generally speaking, it's an event we eagerly look forward to - not least because some of our most highly rated cameras, drones, and action cams usually have record-breaking discounts.

If you're looking for an overview, you'll find everything you need to know about shopping for a camera during Prime Day just down below. We've included a range of last year's best deals too so you know exactly what to expect when the time comes. If you're interested in other tech categories, then we highly recommend heading on over to our main Amazon Prime Day hub, which includes plenty more shopping tips.

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Prime Day camera deals be available?

Nothing has been officially announced yet but Amazon Prime Day traditionally lands mid-July and usually takes place over a Monday and Tuesday. Based on previous events, we think the most likely date for this year's Prime Day is 11-12 July.

With all that said, there's potential for decent camera deals to crop up before this date as it's not unusual for Amazon to offer competitive deals in the run-up to the big sale. We'll make sure to post any good early bargains on this page so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in regularly.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

For 'official' Amazon Prime Day deals you will need to be an active subscriber to get the discount. However, there are a few categories - cameras included - that tend to get good deals outside of the official Prime Day sale, which don't need a sign-up to be had. In short, there are thousands on competitive discounts across Amazon over Prime Day, some of which are officially billed as Prime deals (and need an account) and some of which are simply just great deals.

It's too early to predict how many camera deals will need an Amazon Prime account yet but we assume some might. If you want to be safe, a good option is to simply sign up for the 30-day Amazon Prime Day free trial as that will automatically entitle you to all deals over Prime Day and bag you free delivery to boot.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Day camera deals: What to expect

Great prices on drones and action cams

Usually older full-frame cameras on sale

Good deals on micro four thirds cameras

Panasonic, Sony, Olympus, and Cannon

Plenty of lenses for the above

With an inventory as vast as Amazon's you're sure to find excellent Prime Day camera deals on everything from cheap SD cards to high-end full-frame cameras. Based on our previous experience covering the event over the past few years, it tends to be slightly older models (such as the Sony A7 III last year) that get the best discounts as well as more budget-orientated crop sensor models.

Amazon most heavily stocks Panasonic, Sony, Cannon, and Olympus cameras, so that's where we usually see the lion's share of discounts over Prime Day. That's not to say we don't see deals on Nikon or Fujifilm cameras (also stocked at Amazon), but they tend to be a little rarer in our experience.

In terms of kits, you can expect deals on both body-only and kit-lens setups. If you're simply looking to pick up some lenses then the good news is we saw plenty of options last year - especially for Sony FE and E mounts.

Finally, for those who like their action cams, we're likely to see plenty of discounts on GoPros (usually older models) and drones. Some of last year's best deals were on bundle kits from GoPro and DJI, with extra batteries, cases, and spare parts.

Last year's best Prime Day camera deals in the US

GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: $368 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $118 – The lowest-ever price on this useful Hero 8 Black bundle, which includes two batteries and a protective housing that makes it waterproof down to 60m. All of these accessories are handy allies for the former flagship, which remains one of the best 4K action cams you can buy.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Bundle: $549 $479 at Amazon

Save $70 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Mini 2's Fly More bundle, which includes two extra batteries, a two-way charging hub, spare propellers, a handy shoulder bag and more. The Mini 2 remains one of the best palm-sized 4K drones you can buy and is ideal for beginners.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II with 15-45mm lens and EVF: $1,099 $879.20 at Amazon

Save $220 – Get a hefty 20% discount on Canon's powerful mirrorless camera. The EOS M6 Mark II is a fine choice for both vlogging and stills photographers who need a small, capable travel companion. This bundle includes both the 15-45mm lens and electronic viewfinder and we've only once seen it cheaper, during a Lightning Deal in 2020.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 (Graphite Grey) with Monochrome Film: $144.94 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $55 – A superb deal on this instant camera, particularly if you're a fan of shooting in black-and-white. The Square SQ6 combines excellent build quality with more controls than your average instant camera. This Graphite Grey bundle also includes ten exposures of Monochrome film, making it a great gift.

Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-140mm lens: $1,098 $839 at Amazon

Save $259 – An incredible 45% saving on this mirrorless all-rounder and its hugely versatile 14-140mm zoom lens. The Lumix G7 may not be a new Micro Four Thirds camera, but it's still packed with modern specs including a vari-angle touchscreen, excellent EVF and snappy autofocus. If you need a reliable travel workhorse, you'll struggle to find better value than this.

DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo: $519 $299 at Amazon

Save $213 – This is comfortably the lowest price we've seen for this DJI Action 2 bundle, which includes the action camera and a separate display module that's handy for vloggers. Smaller than a GoPro, the Action 2 is one of the best action cameras you can buy and we're big fans of its magnetic mounting system.

Canon Zoom Digital Monocular: $319 $269 at Amazon

Save $50 – Looking for a lightweight monocular that can take 12.1MP travel snaps? Canon's unique, fuss-free take on the concept has just hits its lowest-ever price. It lets you jump from a 100mm focal length to 400mm with the push of a button, and extend that stabilized reach digitally to a massive 800mm.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III: $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon

Save $200 – A brilliant all-rounder for stills and video, the E-M1 Mark III has just equaled its lowest-ever price in this excellent deal. A fine choice if you already have a few Micro Four Thirds lenses, our review found to combine great build quality, excellent image stabilization and speedy burst shooting.

Panasonic Lumix S5: $1,998 £1,498 at Amazon

Save $500 – Our top pick for the title of best YouTube camera offers superb value in this 25% off deal. The Lumix S5 is a cracking full-frame video camera, shooting 4K/60p 10-bit video with five-axis image stabilization. But it's also a fine choice for stills too, thanks to its very capable 24.2MP sensor.

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4: $1,398 $1,095 at Amazon

Save $302 – If you don't already have this super-versatile zoom lens for your full-frame Sony camera, now's the time to pick it up. It combines a weather-sealed design with impressive image quality throughout the focal range, and can handle pretty much any scene you throw at it.

Sony FE 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T OSS: $898 $698 at Amazon

Save $200 – This 22% price cut takes this fine zoom lens down to a record-equalling low price. It combines a solid but lightweight construction with solid AF performance and that constant f/4 aperture, which helps you preserve image quality throughout the zoom range.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 – A real gem for landscape and astro shooting, this ultra-wide-angle prime lens has matched its lowest-ever price in this 11% deal. It's compact and lightweight, but doesn't compromise on image quality thanks to that bright maximum aperture. A great companion for Sony's A7R range in particular, but also its smaller full-frame cameras.

Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G: $598 $548 at Amazon

Save $100 – This popular 50mm prime lens combines the build quality typically seen on Sony's high-end G-Master lenses with the small, lightweight design of a more travel-friendly companion. It's a great choice for small full-frame cameras like the Sony A7C and, at this price, should really become a mainstay in your camera bag.

Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM: $1,398 $1,298 at Amazon

Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM: $1,398 $1,298 at Amazon

Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM: $1,998 $1,898 at Amazon

Save $100 – Feeling a bit more flush and fancy picking up a Sony G Master prime? This fancy trio are all available for $100 off today, making it a great time to take the plunge. As you'd expect from lenses with Sony's premium badge, they're all among the best of their kind at these focal lengths – in fact, in our review of the 50mm lens, we said it sets "a new benchmark" and produces "beautiful image quality".

SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I Card $44.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Save $19 – Not all capacities of this card are Prime Day bargains, but this one is – it's never been cheaper than this. It served up very solid 90MB/s shooting speeds and 170MB/s transfer speeds. That makes it a fine option for continuous shooting and 4K video, while its tough build (and lifetime warranty) make it a trustworthy workhorse.

Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II (64GB) $94.99 $56.99 at Amazon

Save $38 – There's great value to be found in Lexar's excellent Professional series cards during Prime Day this year. The 2000x line offers very fast read and write speeds (300MB/s and 260MB/s respectively) and this 64GB version equals its lowest-ever price and hasn't been as cheap as this all year.

Last year's best Prime Day camera deals in the UK

Sony A7 III (body-only) £1,699 £1,450 at Amazon

Save £249 – A full-frame classic with a 24.2MP sensor and 10fps burst shooting, the A7 III is a great all-rounder for most styles of photography. This deal takes the camera down to its joint lowest-ever price, beating the previous record set during Black Friday last year.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mk II: £1,349 £999 at Amazon

Save £350 – A frontrunner for the best Prime Day camera deal of 2022, this is the lowest price we've seen so far on the GH5 Mark II. We rate this lightweight mirrorless camera as one of the best choices for vlogging or YouTube, as it's packed with video features like pristine 4K/60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video quality and livestreaming powers.

DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo: £369 £366 at Amazon

Save £30 – Get the dual-screen version of DJI's excellent action camera for its lowest-ever price. Smaller than a GoPro, the Action 2 combines class-leading horizon leveling skills with a magnetic mounting system that our review praised highly. It's a great all-rounder, but this bundle is particularly suitable for vloggers.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo: £347 £239 at Amazon

Save £108 – The Action 2 is one of the best action cameras you can buy and this bundle is down to its lowest-ever price. It includes the Power Module, which clips onto the camera to boost its battery life to 180 minutes and gives it a microSD card slot. In our review, we were mighty impressed by Action 2's horizon-leveling skills and speedy magnetic mounting system.

Panasonic Lumix S5: £1,999 £1,549 at Amazon

Save £510 – Need a hybrid full-frame camera that can take pro-quality video and photos? This Lumix S5 deal is a real cracker, giving you 26% off a model we regard as the best YouTube camera you can buy. The S5 shoots 4K/60p 10-bit video and our review found that it serves up best-in-class colors and dynamic range.

Autel Evo Nano Plus: £1,099 £879 at Amazon

Save £220 – This is the first major discount we've seen on one of the best mid-range drones you can buy. The sub-249g Evo Nano Plus is a great choice for beginners, as it combines obstacle avoidance with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor that shoots impressive 4K video.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8: £630 £399 at Amazon

Save £231 – A massive 37% saving on this incredibly useful prime lens, which has never been cheaper. The FE 35mm f/1.8 offers the ideal blend of portability, impressive construction, and image quality, with that bright maximum aperture promising lovely bokeh and low-light performance.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4.0: £760 £549 at Amazon

Save £261 – A record-low price on this wide-angle zoom for Sony's APS-C cameras, which is an excellent choice for both landscape and architecture shooters. It has image stabilization and is also compact and lightweight enough to take away on long trips.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8: £469 £379 at Amazon

Save £90 – Need a new portrait lens for your full-frame Sony camera? This fine deal takes the FE 85mm f/1.8 down to its joint lowest-ever price. It's a great all-rounder, mixing impressive build quality, lightweight convenience and, most importantly, cracking image quality. Considering it launched for £600, this is a steal.

Sony E PZ 18-105 mm f/4.0 G: £530 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 – A great choice for video shooters who own a Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras, this super-versatile lens is a real bargain at this price. You get a constant f/4 aperture throughout that huge zoom range, ensuring consistent image quality whatever the scene, and its power zoom is near-silent in operation, too.

Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS: £389 £253 at Amazon

Save £136 – A classic prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras, this 35mm prime has never been cheaper than in this deal. It combines excellent build quality with impressive sharpness and a lightweight, compact design that's ideal for everyday shooting and street photography.

Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN: £343 £250 at Amazon

Save £93 – A record-low price for this excellent wide-angle prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras. Considering Sigma's 16mm lens is something of a modern classic, combining a compact design with great image quality, it's the ideal time to pick this up for your landscape photography and street snapping.

Lexar Professional 2000x UHS-II (64GB) £82.75 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £28 – Lexar's Professional 2000x range includes some of our favorite SD cards for burst shooting and 4K video. This 64GB hasn't been as cheap as this all year (and rarely before then), and offers very fast maximum read and write speeds of 300MB/s and 260MB/s respectively.