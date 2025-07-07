We are now mere hours away from Amazon Prime Day 2025 going fully live, at least in the UK, where the big sales event kicks off at midnight, Tuesday, July 8.

While there are already early Amazon Prime Day deals available now, I expect many more to appear as Prime Day proper gets underway. And this won't be a just a day of sales, rather discounts will run for the next four days, ending as Friday, July 11 ticks over to Saturday.

As someone who has covered Amazon Prime Day for years, as well as many other sales events, and who heads up TechRadar's Deals vertical, I'm well placed to tell you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2025 and what to expect. So let's get into it.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025? This year, Amazon Prime Day runs from midnight July 8 to July 11; that's midnight in the UK and 12am PT in the US. But rather than 48 hours of Prime Day deals, we're getting a full four days of bargains. But I don't think that means you should sleep on deals; if you see one that you like, then I suggest you grab it before it goes.

Amazon Prime Day deals to shop right now

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Unsurprisingly, the very best deals to be found during Prime Day will be on Amazon's own products, with 50% discounts on the likes of Kindles, Echo devices, Fire tablets, and so on. Some of these will even beat the price cuts we tend to see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But scratch below the surface, and you'll find a huge amount of deals on masses of products; these include TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, games, and gaming hardware, and even various knick-knacks such as those you'll find in Amazon Haul. It's also a good time to score deals on Apple devices, especially those that are a generation old, with some great bargains to be had. In short, this is one of the best sales times ahead of Black Friday in November.

How to find the best deals? Naturally, I'd suggest keeping an eye on TechRadar as we'll bring you the deals we'd personally vouch for, especially if we've got or tested a particular product. But my tips are: Make sure the deal is a deal, as often Amazon will slightly reduce an already reduced product but keep its original price listed to make the bargain look more impressive. Equally, don't dismiss a small discount as if it's on a premium product that can be rather useful. $50 off an iPad means you've got a nice chunk of change to spend on apps and services. Shop around; Best Buy, Walmart, Currys, and more often have competing deals, so they are well worth checking out before jumping on a purchase. But also, don't delay; I've missed great deals in the past by holding on too long just to save an extra few bucks. And do consider what you're buying. It's easy to grab something because it's cheap, but if you don't really want or need it, then that purchase can come with a dose of regret.

Will there be a second Prime Day in 2025? Over the past two years, Amazon has also run a form of Prime Day in October. That's likely to happen this year. But I'd suggest Prime Day proper is the best time to score the best deals at Amazon; that's going by my extensive experience, at least.

How to avoid Amazon Prime Day scams? Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Day is a bit of an open season for scammers, but our colleagues over at TechRadar Pro have a guide on how to stay safe ahead of Prime Day. My suggestion is to look at the wealth of roundups and guides, including live coverage of Prime Day from TechRadar, as the team will be flagging deals that are legitimate and based on our expertise, testing, and more. You can always go to the comments and ask us if a deal seems too good to be true.