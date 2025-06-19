If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, then the mercury is surely rising; hot weather is on the horizon, and with that comes summer vacations… and the spectre of returning to school or going to college.

That means there’s likely to be gadgets you need to snap up, either for a vacation or for kids leaving the nest for back-to-school season. It's here where Amazon Haul comes in handy.

A new addition for Amazon in the US, Haul serves up a suite of deals and products at low prices that are just ripe for snapping up in a hurry. Right now I’m seeing deals on everything from tools and sports tops to hair clips, jewelry, clocks and more.

Grab these right now

And that's just in the ‘Crazy Low’ section. Amazon Haul has more specific sections like Kids, where you can grab low prices on everything from piggy banks and party paraphernalia.

The Electronics section looks ideal for people wanting handy gadgets like portable chargers, phone clips, extension cords or computer fans.

Elsewhere, the Kitchen section has a whole range of useful things for keeping your kitchen neat and tidy; a handy butter dish and spreader caught my eye.

There's a bounty of products available via Amazon Haul, from various items that'll be handy for vacationing to things for kids, DIY tools, office equipment, electronic accessories and so much more – all for low prices that tend to come in at under $10.

So if you’re after something simple, cheap and cheerful, Amazon Haul is the place to go. I think it will be great for people shopping for ‘back to school’ kit or gadgets to throw into a travel bag when you’re in a hurry. Some of the home improvement deals could also come in handy for a quick bit of DIY or filling gaps in your toolbox without the need to schlep to Home Depot.

I’ll caveat the above with the fact that I can’t see any product listed from big brands, but I don’t think that’s the point of Amazon Haul. Rather, it’s a place to snap up products that appear to be mostly priced at $10 or less, so you’ll be after a budget buy here rather than a classic Amazon bargain on TVs, tablets, smartwatches and more.

For such deals, I suggest you check out our roundup of the early Prime Day deals you can buy right now, as there are some keenly priced products there. Good hunting!