Amazon launches Haul to fill your stockings for under $25

Amazon just launched Haul, where all products are $20 or less ... way less

You won't score free shipping with Prime

This Temu, Shein, or TikTok Shop alternative is home to a host of products

Look at Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop – now Amazon wants a piece of the ultra-low-cost, generally patience-required shopping buzz. The answer? Well, that’s Amazon Haul.

Amazon Haul is a new mobile-only experience within the Amazon app that offers dozens upon dozens of ultra-affordable products, including fashion, home goods, tech accessories, and even jewelry. While Amazon normally heralds Prime at every opportunity, it’s not featured here.

To score free shipping that isn’t all that fast – delivery estimates are one to two weeks – you’ll need to spend at least $25. Otherwise, shipping is $3.99 for that same time frame. In fact, that fee might be more than what the product you want costs, as some items – including a Stainless Steel Couple Ring—are just $0.99.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

All products on Amazon Haul are under $20, and the experience is very much like a social feed. A rolling top banner rotates with options like “Warm layers. Cool prices.” or “Activewear that won’t stretch your budget.” This is a quick attention grabber, with rolling stats below it and then many featured products across categories. Amazon is also leaning toward emojis and bright colors for the design here. Regardless of product type, Amazon offers additional discounts for Haul, including 5% off when you spend $50 or more and 10% off when you spend $75 or higher.

Haul might be safer than purchasing from Temu or Shein because Amazon backs it with the brand's A-to-Z Guarantee, which offers some consumer protection. Also, you can contact Amazon’s customer support if something goes wrong. You can return any item that costs more than $3.00 within 15 days; it seems like you’re out of luck for lower-priced options, though.

Like TikTok Shop, Temu, or Shein, Haul is clearly designed to encourage purchasing and you can move through it pretty quickly – from homepage to category to product to checkout. The product pages are also a bit more brief than a standard Amazon one. Take this Water Ripple Pattern Phone Case” for example; it has six photos, most of which are of the actual product and minimal details, including an estimated delivery time frame, details on the product, and then similar choices in case you don’t like this one.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Amazon Haul is live now in beta in the Amazon app and on the mobile version of the shopping site in the United States. It’s early days, though, with Amazon’s VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services, Dharmesh Mehta, saying that Amazon will “continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further, it’s evident what Haul is all about – lower-priced products from a more trusted name, at least in Amazon’s eyes, as all purchases are “ backed by Amazon’s A-to-Z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected.”

It offers a wide range of products, including fashion – shoes and jewelry – as well as home goods, electronics, accessories, kitchen, beauty, and sports. You’ll also find seasonal items, including a ton of stuff geared toward the holidays; you’ll just want to order soon enough so you can haul, haul, haul.

I was able to start browsing Amazon Haul in beta right from the Amazon app on an iPhone, though if you’re not seeing it, you may want to check for an update and ensure you’re in the United States. I’ll browse the virtual aisles of this new low-cost experience and report on what I find – just give me about two weeks time.