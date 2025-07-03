Amazon Prime Day 2025 is coming in fast, five days to be exact. The member’s only shopping event kicks off on July 8, 2025, and for the first time ever will last for four days, and will likely bring with it thousands of deals across nearly every category on the site, including plenty of gadgets.



Now, as the name suggests, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take part and access the deals, but also get a host of other benefits like free, fast shipping on plenty of items. And Amazon is rolling out a pretty epic deal in a refresh of one of its Prime membership tiers. Prime for Young Adults has been updated, and it’s probably the most attractive offer leading into Prime in terms of subscription options.

It’s available if you fall between the age of 18 to 24 or are a student and is priced at a 50% discount compared to the standard Prime membership at just $7.49 a month or $69 for a whole year, but right now those eligible for the offer can get six months of Prime for Young Adults for free. You’ll either verify your eligibility with a government-issued ID or a .edu email address.

Get Prime for Young Adults free for six months The best early-day Prime Day deal isn't a sharp discount on an LG TV or a Lego set; if you're a student, it's scoring six months of Prime for Young Adults for free. You'll get access to all the deals next week, up to 10% cash back on select categories during Prime Day, and free, fast shipping, among other things. After the trial, it's $7.49 a month or $69 for a whole year and is for folks aged 18 - 24 or with .edu email adress.

Beyond the fact that it will unlock Prime Day 2025 deals for you, it comes with a host of Prime membership perks. Yes, it’s the free, fast shipping, but it’s also access to Prime Video to stream TV shows and movies on one of the best streaming services, but also access to Amazon Music and Prime Gaming. You can also get GrubHub+ for free for delivery from participating restaurants in your area.

But there’s a hidden bonus of sorts, and that’s cash back on eligible purchases in select categories all year round. Those will stand as an annual perk, but for Prime Day 2025, Amazon is doubling it to 10% cash back on products within electronics, apparel, and beauty categories, among others. It’s not unlimited, though, as it’s capped at $500 per year; however, it’s an excellent perk that can help make a standard Prime Day discount even better.

Prime for Young Adults is a pretty stellar deal right now, especially if you meet the requirements to sign up, as you’ll get six months for free and unlock a whole host of perks. Now, if you’re like me and a bit jealous that you’re out of the age range, you can still sign up for Prime to unlock deals next week and score some perks; it just doesn’t have a six-month free trial, only 30-days.

And if you can’t wait until next week, check out the best 4th of July and early Prime Day deals here.

