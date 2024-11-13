Amazon Freevee is being shut down, and it's all thanks to Prime Video's increasingly popular ad-supported tier

Amazon Freevee to be phased out in coming weeks

Freevee content is available on Prime Video instead

Prime Video's successful ads rollout picks up pace

Amazon Freevee is officially being shut down as the company looks to simplify its streaming offerings by making Prime Video a one-stop shop, according to Deadline.

The free streaming service will be phased out over the coming weeks in the US, UK, Germany and Austria, but you'll still be able to find Amazon Freevee content on Prime Video, including flagship series like Jury Duty, Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice. These titles will be identifiable by the label 'Watch for Free' in the Prime Video app.

Amazon had already begun shifting Freevee Originals to Prime Video way before it introduced ads earlier this year and had given us more signs of the upcoming shift when it announced that the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy would be shared across Freevee and Prime Video in September.

Opinion: It was inevitable that Amazon would shutter its free streaming service

Despite being one of the best free streaming services, there has been talk of Amazon Freevee closing ever since the launch of an ad-supported tier on Prime Video at the end of January earlier this year, which many considered at the time wasn't necessary.

Amazon denied rumors of Freevee closing at the time, but a lot of us were unconvinced, mainly because the introduction of an ad-supported plan meant there was no real point of difference between Prime Video and its free streaming offering. After all, the overlap between content meant you didn't have to leave Prime Video to find Freevee titles.

The rollout of the ad-tier had been viewed as controversial as many subscribers had been frustrated at the fact that Prime Video was inserting ads unless you paid more – essentially forcing you to spend an extra $2.99 in the US and £2.99 in the UK if you wanted to go ad-free.

Bosch: Legacy is one of Amazon Frevee's flagship Originals. (Image credit: Amazon)

But it turns out that the new ad-tier didn't dent subscriber numbers as much as people initially thought it would. In fact, because people didn't complain enough, Prime Video is expected to be filled with even more ads in 2025, with plans to introduce three new types of adverts to the service, including carousel ads, pause ads and trivia ads – and your Fire TV will not be spared.

Amazon has since doubled down on its advertising efforts, following the successful launch of its new plan – UK ratings body Barb found that 86% of homes are now signed up to its ad-tier – and we can only expect more growth to occur as Amazon Freevee users migrate to Prime Video.

Amazon Freevee had been voted as the best free streaming service by readers at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024, so it's likely to see a bump in activity in upcoming months. As the new home for Amazon Freevee content, including select Amazon MGM Studios Originals, licensed movies and series alongside over 450 FAST channels in the US, Prime Video has even more reasons why it's the best streaming service for movies.