4 free movies and shows to stream on Tubi for Stranger Things Day

There's no doubt that Stranger Things is one of the best Netflix shows. Since the show's debut season, November 6 has been dubbed 'Stranger Things Day', marking the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance in Hawks, so while you patiently await Stranger Things season 5 here are four titles you can stream for free on Tubi if you love the Netflix show.

Three movies and one limited series make up our list, and each one is available on one of the best free streaming services. Across all these titles, each has an element of Stranger Things embedded in them – be that sci-fi, coming-of-age or '80s nostalgia, so you can trust that they will fill the Stranger Things gaps in your movie nights.

The Mist (2007)

The Mist (2007) - HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Frank Darabont

I watched The Mist for my Halloween countdown during sci-fi horror movie week, and it was a satisfactory watch in the build-up to spooky season, but if you like the supernatural creatures in Stranger Things then The Mist is definitely a movie for you.

Based on the novella by Stephen King, a storm causes a power outage that forces David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son to accumulate food. Soon after, a thick fog swarms the town trapping Drayton, his son, and others in a grocery store while deadly supernatural creatures lurk in the mist outside. As the trapped group devise a plan to stay safe, tensions rise within the store that could be more threatening than what awaits them outside.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko - TRAILER (2001) [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Richard Kelly

Sci-fi buffs will probably be very familiar with Kelly's mind-bending drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, but if you have yet to check it off your watchlist then now's the perfect chance. Troubled teenager Donnie Darko (Gyllenhaal) escapes a life-threatening accident by sleepwalking, and when his hallucinations of a mysterious rabbit figure named Frank take over his conscience, he's told that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes and 12 seconds.

Boyhood (2014)

Boyhood | Official US Trailer | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Length: 165 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

At the heart of Stranger Things' story is a warming coming-of-age tale that chronicles life from childhood and into young adulthood, so Boyhood is another great movie choice if you're a fan of coming-of-age. Filmed over the course of 12 years the movie follows Mason Evans (Ellar Coltrane) as he navigates his parents' divorce from ages six to eighteen. Combining footage from monumental moments in his life from birthdays, graduations, vacations, and family gatherings, the movie brings attention to the trials, tribulations, and wonders of growing up.

Deadly Class

DEADLY CLASS | Official Trailer #2 | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: ~60 minutes

What really sets Stranger Things apart from other shows is its focus on bringing '80s nostalgia to the screen, and shows like Deadly Class have latched on to this since. Based on the graphic novels, homeless and disillusioned teen Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth) joins the Kings Dominion academy for the Deadly Arts. At first he finds it difficult to settle into his new environment ad make friends, but finds his footing when he meets a group of outcasts who intend to use their skills to change the world by breaking all the rules.