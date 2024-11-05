4 new Apple TV Plus movies and shows I'm excited to stream in November

After coming out on top as our Streaming Service of the Year, Apple TV Plus isn't about to let that title slip any time soon. For November 2024, there are four movies and shows that are at the top of my list to stream and two of them sit high on Rotten Tomatoes with perfect scores of 100%.

In addition to two of the best Apple TV Plus shows (both Bad Sisters and Silo are returning for second seasons), there's a brand new war drama from Steve McQueen starring Saoirse Ronan and a documentary that has Jennifer Lawrence onboard as one of the producers coming soon to one of the best streaming services.

There are still a few more weeks until you can stream these titles on Apple TV Plus, though. So, in the meantime, there's still time for you to knuckle down with some of the best Apple TV Plus movies before you're swept away with its newcomers.

Bad Sisters season 2

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: Malin-Sarah Gozin

Malin-Sarah Gozin Arriving on: November 13

With a staggering 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Irish black-comedy series has been a smash hit with Apple TV Plus subscribers – so naturally, we're of course very excited to see what Bad Sisters season 2 has in store for us on November 13.

Switching between different timelines, the show follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka, who vow to protect each other following the early deaths of their parents. But when Grace's abusive husband John Paul dies. the sisters are thrust into the middle of a life insurance investigation where an agent seeks out to prove the sisters' involvement in his murder.

Silo season 2

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Graham Yost

Graham Yost Arriving on: November 15

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), one of the best Apple TV Plus series is returning for a second season this month. Silo season 2 is set in a dystopian future, where a community of 10,000 people reside in an underground silo that exists hundreds of stories beneath the surface.

With regulations in place to keep their society intact and out of danger, the people of the underground silo are convinced that these laws have been enforced to shield them from the horrors that exist on the surface above them but is that the truth?

Blitz (2024)

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 76%

76% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen Arriving on: November 22

From the genius behind 12 Years a Slave (2013), which won the Oscar for Best Picture, Steve McQueen returns to the screen with a war drama made for Apple TV Plus starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson.

In the middle of World War II, nine year-old boy George (Elliott Heffernan) is sent away from London and into the English countryside by his mother Rita (Ronan). Determined to make it back home to his mother and grandfather (Paul Weller), George sets out to return to his home in the big city but finds himself among the grave danger of the blitz. When his mother learns her son has gone missing, she sets out on her own adventure to find him.

McQueen's upcoming historical drama is full of familiar faces from British film and television, co-starring Stephen Graham (This Is England) and comedy legend Kathy Burke (Elizabeth).

Bread and Roses (2024)

Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Sahra Mani

Sahra Mani Arriving on: November 22

Released at Cannes in May 2023, Mani's documentary is getting a November 2024 release date and will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus at the end of the month. From executive producers Mani, Jennifer Lawrence, and Malala Yousafzai, Bread and Roses gives an insight to the impact that Kabul and the Taliban had, and still have, on women living in Afghanistan. Following the real lives of three women, the documentary shows the harrowing social conditions that Afghan women live under, and the persistence they must adopt to claim their autonomy.