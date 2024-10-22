Apple TV Plus' Bad Sisters season 2 trailer shows off the deadly sisterhood threatening to crack under pressure

Following the news that Bad Sisters was renewed for season 2, Apple TV Plus has released a twisty new trailer teasing what's to come for the Garvey sisters in the second season of the award-winning dark comedy.

With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Bad Sisters is considered one of the best Apple TV Plus shows and has become a part of the streamer's impressive roster of compelling dramas like Presumed Innocent, Sugar, and Slow Horses.

Bad Sisters is a remake of Belgian black comedy-drama Clan and according to our Bad Sisters review, it's definitely an admirable recreation as contributor Laura Martin writes: "Bad Sisters successfully attempts to push the boundaries of the darkest comedy-drama, and thanks to the strength of the powerful cast, makes it an engaging watch that’s more than worthy of the remake."

The thrilling trailer (see below) opens with the sisters on the edge of a cliff preparing to dispose of a body from the trunk of their car. After, there looks to be a happy future for Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) as she walks down the aisle once again following the death of her husband John Paul (Claes Bang). However, the romantic wedding atmosphere is soon shattered when a killer secret emerges that a dead body has been found in a suitcase.

Soon enough, the close-knit sisters are propelled back into the limelight over their brother-in-law's death. But as past truths are exposed, the Garveys must work out who they can trust as suspicions, lies and secrets spread like wildfire. So do sisters that slay (literally) together really stay together?

What is Bad Sisters season 2 about?

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The critically acclaimed series written by Sharon Hogan has often been described as the Irish version of one of the best HBO shows Big Little Lies and follows the five Garvey sisters Eva (Horgan), Grace, Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) who kill Grace's abusive husband John Paul to protect her.

As for Bad Sisters season 2, the official Apple TV Plus press release says: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

The first two episodes of Bad Sisters season 2 will land on one of the best streaming services on Wednesday, November 13, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, December 25.