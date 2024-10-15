3 Apple TV Plus movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus is widely considered a TV show sci-fi utopia and is constantly on the ball when it comes to producing high-end quality series like Severance, Ted Lasso and Lady in the Lake to name just a few.

But while the best Apple TV Plus shows never fail to impress, the same can't be said for its movie selection. Despite continuing to expand its movie library with the likes of Wolfs, The Instigators, and The Family Plan, unfortunately, these titles don't receive the same critical acclaim due to their rather low Rotten Tomatoes score.

Knowing this can make it harder to find some good movies on one of the best streaming services, but don't worry, I've picked out three of the best Apple TV Plus movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to save you endlessly scrolling through the content mines.

Wolfwalkers

RT score: 99%

99% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 102 minutes

102 minutes Directors: Tom Moore and Ross Stewart

Wolfwalkers concludes Tom Moore's animated Irish Folklore trilogy in stunning fashion after his previous films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea. This final installment tells the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who travels with her father to Ireland to wipe out the remaining wolf pack. However, Robyn befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to turn into wolves by night and risks turning into the creature her father is tasked to destroy. This fantastical epic submerges you into Moore's enchanting and magical world with its spell-binding hand-drawn animation. Wolfwalkers has plenty of substance as much as it does style. Indeed, the movie was nominated for best animation at the Oscars 2021.

On the Rocks

On The Rocks | Official Trailer HD | A24 & Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 87%

87% Age rating: R

R Length: 96 minutes

96 minutes Director: Sofia Coppola

Director Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray make movie magic once again with the comedy drama On the Rocks. This time, Murray swaps his Lost in Translation romantic lead and turns into a playboy father as he helps his daughter (Rashida Jones) work out whether she's being cheated on by her husband (Marlon Wayans). Murray and Jones are a delightful duo in this whimsical screwball comedy, with Murray being nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as an eccentric art dealer.

Tetris

Tetris â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 82%

82% Age rating: R

R Length: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Jon S. Baird

Everyone knows Tetris – even if you haven't played it, you've definitely heard of it. After all, it is one of the most popular videogames of all time. 2023 was a big year for Nintendo, with The Super Mario Bros Movie becoming a huge hit, but shortly before came another movie about a best-selling videogame from Apple TV Plus with Tetris. While it wouldn't have been something I would usually watch, I'm certainly glad I did as Tetris puts a thriller twist on the history of the Game Boy classic.

Based on a true story, it follows entrepreneurial developer Henk Rogers' (Taron Egerton) fight to license and patent the Russian-born videogame Tetris during the Cold War. I thoroughly enjoyed the entertaining thrills and fascinating story about the game nobody can put down, so I'm pleased that I didn't let this one fly under the radar.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors