The Wild Ones is a new Apple TV+ nature show that looks set to deliver a completely fresh style of wildlife documentary thanks to new camera technologies designed to help capture some of the most remote habitats from around the world.

The six-part survival series sees a trio of seasoned explorers set out to help find, film and protect some of the world’s most endangered species using over 350 custom-built remote cameras, drones, tags and AI-powered imaging tech.

Ahead of the release of what could well be one of the best Apple TV+ shows of the summer (for those in the northern hemisphere at least), TechRadar can offer a sneak peek of the series through two new clips that show a glimpse into the tech used to catch such ground-breaking footage.

But before watching either those, if you're after a taste of what to expect from the series to understand why it's one of three new Apple TV+ shows that you should stream in July, check out the trailer below.

Produced by Offspring Films, the company behind Apple TV+ Earth at Night in Color and Earthsounds, the stunning footage from The Wild Ones is shot using a variety of tools that were “carefully chosen and operated with a commitment to ethical conservation practices, ensuring minimal disruption to wildlife and their habitats” and involved the use of over 350 custom-built remote cameras.

These include Instant Detect Satellite Cameras, which relay footage in near real time, allowing the crew to monitor remote habitats from a distance, Thermal Long Lens Cameras capable of detecting heat signatures from over a kilometer way and Underwater Camera Tags, which can be attached to marine species and deliver first-person 4K video and audio from beneath the surface.

The clip above features both footage captured by, and the preparation of, Custom-Built Remote Camera Traps, which allow the team to film in a hands-off manner and capture animal behavior that wouldn’t take place were the crew present, such as the tiger and cubs seen above.

“This is not a traditional nature documentary” says Apple TV+, “From thermal drones and underwater camera tags to AI-enhanced imaging and satellite-linked tracking systems, the series pushes the boundaries of field-based technology while remaining grounded in local partnerships, scientific collaboration, and ethical conservation practices.”

But as those who have seen former-Royal Marines Commando Aldo Kane’s previous adventures with naturalist Steve Backshall, The Wild Ones is far from the easy-going nature doc Attenborough fans might expect. Billed as a “survival mission,” the show presents a race against time to find, record and protect some of the planet’s rarest creatures. As Kane puts it “This isn’t a show about animals – it’s a mission to protect what’s left of them.”

Joining Kane on the mission are survivalist and camera trap expert Declan Burnley, a man with a reputation for capturing some of the most detailed footage of elusive wildlife, and Vianet Djenguet, an award-winning wildlife cinematographer whose deep respect for and knowledge of animal behavior adds emotional weight to the adventure.

Throughout the series, the trio head to Malaysia’s remote rainforests on a mission to defend the world’s rarest tigers from poachers before a trip to Mongolia to capture footage of Gobi bears before they disappear forever. They’ll also head to the island of Java, facing crocodile-infested waters in a bid to help rare rhinos breed again and to Armenia in search of Caucasian leopards. In Gabon’s dense jungle, the team fights to save a troop of gorillas from extinction, while a trip across the North Atlantic in search of endangered whales sees a new technology emerge.

The Wild Ones sounds like a wild ride, and if you prefer your nature docs a little bit more adrenaline fueled, without sacrificing any of the stunning animal footage, Apple TV+ new wildlife show may just be one for your watchlist when it arrives on one of the best streaming services on July 11.