Apple TV+ is known for its array of original TV shows that have proved to be huge successes with subscribers, and this month, we can't wait for the return of some of the best Apple TV+ shows alongside the debut of some brand new ones.

Although Apple TV+ has some exciting new titles coming in July, including Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (July 18), as well as brand new episodes of The Buccaneers season 2, Stick and Smoke, it doesn't end there.

One of the titles we're most excited to see come back to one of the best streaming services is the sci-fi series Foundation, which returns for season three on July 11 after a two-year break – and the cast are already open to a fourth season. There's also a new docuseries exploring the world of endangered animals, and a comedy show returning on July 23 for its fourth and final installment.

Foundation season 3

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-14

Creators: David S. Goyer & Josh Friedman

Episode runtime: ~ 45 minutes

Arriving on: July 11

Since its debut season in 2021, Foundation has built up its own fandom and a reputation for being one of the best Apple TV+ shows. Its second season premiered in July 2023, and its finally coming back for season three after a two-year absence.

Set to land on July 11, season three takes place 152 years after the events of season two and follows the emerging threat of warlord known as The Mule with physical force and mind control capabilities. With this dangerous threat on the rise, the Foundation the Empire find themselves having no choice but to form an unlikely alliance.

Though there's a few more days until it comes out, we've had the chance to watch the new installment and you can now read our full review of Foundation season 3.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Wild Ones

The Wild Ones — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: N/A

Executive producers: Isla Robertson & Alex Williamson

Arriving on: July 11

In addition to the return of popular Apple TV+ series, The Wild Ones is a brand new series for the streaming platform. And if you enjoy sitting back and relaxing to a David Attenborough nature show, then The Wild Ones could be your next Apple TV+ obsession – but with a rescue mission twist.

The new docuseries follows a trio of wildlife experts Aldo Kane, Vianet Djenguet, and Declan Burley on a journey across the hidden corners of the world as they search and save six endangered species from extinction. Working against the clock, the experts serve as the show's hosts, documenting their survival journey.

Acapulco season 4

Acapulco — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-14

Creators: Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros & Jason Shuman

Arriving on: July 23

The Mexican comedy movie How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) was the foundation for the Apple TV+ comedy show Acapulco, which follows one man's dream of working at a luxury hotel resort in the 1980s, but turns out to not be what he imagined.

Its fourth and final season comes to Apple TV+ on July 23 and continues to follow the dual timelines of protagonist Maximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon). Switching between the present day and 1986, the final installment to the comedy series will see Maximo's conclusion and give closure to his story in both timelines.