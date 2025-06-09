5 new Apple TV+ movies and shows you should stream in June 2025
These new Apple TV+ arrivals feature big names like Owen Wilson and Julianne Moore
June has come around very quickly for Apple TV+, and its new movies and shows are already starting to roll out. In addition to the upcoming sports action movie F1, which is set for a theatrical release on June 27, there are even more titles coming directly to one of the best streaming services – and we've rounded them up here.
One that has already premiered on Apple TV+ is the new sports comedy series Stick starring Owen Wilson, which has a new episode coming out every Wednesday. The Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers will be returning to the platform for a second season on June 19, and I've been on the edge of my seat since its season one finale to find out what happens next.
Speaking of being on the edge of my seat, director Michael Pearce's new thriller movie Echo Valley is already giving me the chills, which sees Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney play a complicated mother and daughter duo covering up a dark and twisted secret. Don't believe me? Just watch the trailer and you will.
Stick
Age rating: TV-MA
Creator: Jason Keller
Arriving on: June 4
Stick was one of the most anticipated new Apple TV+ shows for June 2025 and now the series, fronted by Owen Wilson, is now available to stream with new episodes coming out every Wednesday.
In this new sports comedy show, golfer Pryce Cahill (Wilson) had a successful career ahead of him before he lost it all following an on-course meltdown. Struggling to keep up as a professional golfer, he meets a young golfing protégé Santi (Peter Dager) with a bright future ahead of him and sees an opportunity to boost his own career by coaching Santi. But this means he must stake his own future on the success of his student.
Echo Valley
Age rating: R
Director: Michael Pearce
Arriving on: June 13
In the suspense-packed trailer for Echo Valley Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star as mother and daughter in Michael Pearce's new thriller for Apple TV+. As well as the two leading ladies, Echo Valley packs a cast of big names including Fiona Shaw, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kyle MacLachlan – best known for his work with David Lynch.
Set on a remote farm in Pennsylvania, Kate (Moore) is dealing with a personal tragedy as well as trying to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) - who shows up at the house one night covered in someone else's blood.
Kate is left to uncover the truth behind what happened and help Claire pick to pick up the pieces, while learning just how far she's willing to go to protect and save her daughter.
The Buccaneers season 2
Age rating: TV-14
Creator: Katherine Jakeways
Arriving on: June 19
It's been almost two years since The Buccaneers premiered on Apple TV+ and ow the historical drama series is coming back for a second season. Picking up from where season one left off with Jinny's dramatic flee to Italy and Nan's show-stopping wedding, season two brings even more scandal with a few new faces.
Based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton and set in during the Gilded Age, a group of high society American women find themselves traveling to London to secure husbands and titles. During their time across the pong the young women deal with complex romances and the cultural differences between American and British people.
Smoke
Age rating: TV-MA
Creator: Dennis Lehane
Arriving on: June 27
Taron Egerton has become one of entertainment's leading actors and now that he's conquered Netflix movies such as Carry On (2024), he's about to take on a new Apple TV+ show alongside Jurnee Smollett (Full House and True Blood).
Smoke is a new miniseries arriving on June 27, taking inspiration from the true crime podcast Firebug which deep dives into the crimes of John Leonard Orr - an arsonist and mass murderer.
In a race to stop two arsonists, detective Dave Gudsen (Egerton) teams with an arson investigator to track the two criminals down, which then spirals into a game riddled with secrets.
Not a Box
Age rating: N/A
Director: Siri Melchior
Arriving on: June 13
In stark contrast to the other new Apple TV+ movies and shows, Not a Box is the more family-friendly show that brings the pages of Antoinette Portis' series of children's books to life.
The new 8-episode series follows characters Adult (Ian James Corlett) and Riley (Isabel Birch), a small rabbit who shows that a box will go as far as the imagination allows, imagining magical worlds packed with an array of characters and thrilling adventures.
