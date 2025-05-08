Apple TV+ drops trailer for a new nightmarish thriller that sees Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney unravel a mystery

The Apple TV+ Original movie Echo Valley has a first-look trailer

It teases a huge star-studded cast from popular shows like The White Lotus and Fallout

The movie will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 13

We've got the potential to add a new title to our best Apple TV+ movies list now that Echo Valley has its first trailer, and a confirmed release date of June 17.

I'm a huge Apple TV+ fan, and I'm not alone as we crowned it Streaming Service of the Year in 2024. It's going from strength to strength whether it's the record-breaking Severance season 2 or comedy hit Ted Lasso, and I'm thrilled to see its movie library expanding too.

I'm hoping for good things with Echo Valley especially since it's got a huge cast including Julianne Moore, The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney and Fallout's Kyle MacLachlan.

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Echo Valley?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Echo Valley has a very gripping plot, as it follows Julianne Moore's character Kate Garrett who works on a farm training horses, living a fairly quiet life. But when her daughter Claire, played by Sydney Sweeney, arrives covered in blood that isn't hers, Kate has to decide how far she'll go to protect her.

If you love a good thriller, I'd keep an eye on this one because it deals with a nightmarish situation and family bonds as we unravel what happened to Claire and why she's found herself in such a state. Right now we don't know much and that's a good thing, this is the kind of movie you want to go into knowing as little as possible!

