The White Lotus season 4: everything we know so far about the return of the hit HBO series

The White Lotus season 3 is only just wrapping up – but what's on the cards for season 4?

The White Lotus season 4: key information - Season 4 is already confirmed

- No official details about cast, dates or plot revealed

- No cold destination on the cards

- Rumors of a European destination

The White Lotus season 4 was confirmed before season 3 even aired. If that’s not a surefire sign of how wildly popular this darkly comic anthology has become – and just how much juicy, sun-soaked chaos it still has to give – then we don’t know what is.

Even though we’ve barely had time to rinse the salt water from our hair and check-out of The White Lotus season 3, fans are already asking: where will the hit anthology series take us next?

We’ll be real with you, nothing is official yet, apart from the fact it is happening. But that won’t stop us from diving headfirst into the rumor pool.

Between interesting reveals in interviews, online rumors, and some good old-fashioned speculation, there’s plenty to get excited about. From potential destinations to returning characters and Mike White’s increasingly unhinged genius, here’s everything we (think we) know about The White Lotus season 4 so far.

The White Lotus season 4: when it is landing?

Right now, there’s no official release window. All we know for sure is that HBO renewed The White Lotus season 4 back in January before season 3 even aired.

But that won’t stop us from making some educated guesses. Season 1 of the hit show arrived in July 2021, followed by season 2 in October 2022. Season three then premiered on February 16, 2025 – there was a slightly longer wait than usual due to the Hollywood strikes that paused production across the industry in 2023.

As for season 4? Production is expected to begin in 2026, which means we likely won’t be checking into the next White Lotus location until late 2026, or possibly even early 2027. What can we say? Luxury chaos takes time.

When it does arrive, expect to see it on HBO and Max in the US, just like previous seasons. Elsewhere, availability will vary. For example, in the UK, season 3 landed exclusively on Sky, while past seasons are available to buy on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The White Lotus season 4: has a trailer been released?

Sadly, no trailer for The White Lotus season 4 has landed yet. And honestly, we’re not expecting one for a while. With production not likely to begin until 2026, you’ll be waiting a bit longer for your next dose of suspicious stares and sweeping drone shots of paradise.

In the meantime, you could rewatch the season 2 trailer if you’re missing Tanya McQuoid’s unforgettable chaos. (Let’s be real, we all are.) And consider this your official excuse to rewatch the whole series from the beginning, too – purely for research purposes, of course.

The White Lotus season 4: confirmed cast

Potential spoilers follow for The White Lotus below.

As The White Lotus fans know by now, each season brings a brand-new group of guests and resort staff to a different, picture-perfect location.

So far, casting for season 4 hasn’t been confirmed. But it’s expected to feature another fresh ensemble of tourists and locals. That said, don’t rule out a few familiar faces.

The White Lotus isn’t afraid to bring characters back when it makes sense – just look at Natasha Rothwell’s return as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 3, or the recurring role of Greg (Jon Gries), who’s somehow made it through all three seasons.

Of course, we can’t talk about The White Lotus without mentioning Jennifer Coolidge’s unforgettable Tanya McQuoid, who became the emotional (and slightly unhinged) heart of the first two seasons. While her storyline may be, erm, wrapped up, never say never in The White Lotus universe.

Casting is always a major moment for this show. It tends to be a buzzy blend of big names and breakout stars, so expect plenty of excitement once the lineup does drop.

In a May 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Mike White teased that an “all-star season” might happen in the future, saying: “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season [...] It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show.”

Translation? Keep your eyes peeled. The next guest list could be full of surprises.

The White Lotus season 4: story synopsis and rumors

The White Lotus season 4 is bound to be full of scandal and secrets – but where will it be set? (Image credit: HBO)

It’s still early days, but if The White Lotus season 4 sticks to what’s worked so well for the show before, we can probably expect the familiar setup, which includes a glossy, high-end resort, a cast of privileged and messy guests, and a dead body teased in the opening moments.

Traditionally, the show unfolds over 6 to 8 episodes, flashing back to the days leading up to the mysterious death while peeling back layers of wealth, power, desire, and delusion. But don’t get too comfortable, creator Mike White has made it clear the formula isn’t set in stone.

“I don’t think it needs to always be a body,” White told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show – other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun.”

Whatever format The White Lotus season 4 takes, it’s safe to assume we’ll get another sharp, satirical look at human nature, filtered through the lives of both the resort’s wealthy guests and its often-overlooked employees. And just like past seasons, there’s likely to be a central theme that shapes the tone of the story.

In HBO’s Unpacking Season 2: Episode 7 video, White explained: “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” So what will season 4 explore? Fame, politics, revenge, legacy? We can’t wait to find out.

But let’s be honest, half the thrill of a new season of The White Lotus is finding out where it’s set. Location doesn’t just provide the backdrop, it practically becomes a character in its own right.

According to Deadline, in a February 2025 interview, HBO executive Francesca Orsi teased a return to Europe, saying: “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon [...] I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

So far, each season has been filmed at a real-life Four Seasons resort, which doubles as the fictional White Lotus hotel. And there are plenty of glamorous European options still on the table – including a particularly dreamy one in the south of France.

That said, conflicting reports hint that the team may be eyeing an entirely new continent. According to Parade, a source revealed: “Right now, it’s looking like the next season of The White Lotus will be shot in Egypt or Mexico [...] They want to pick somewhere they haven't shot yet, so a new continent. They want to go somewhere completely new since this season is in Asia, which is why they're between the two. The decision should be made soon."

And don’t hold out for a snow-covered murder mystery anytime soon. As executive producer David Bernad said on The Bill Simmons Podcast: “Mike [White] doesn’t like the cold. That’s why we’ll never do it. So we’ll never do it….feel confident we’ll never do a season in the cold. He just, Mike is, Mike’s not built for, he’s a California guy. He’s not built for the cold. But never say never, but I would be surprised.”

So a ski resort is definitely off the table. But the options still feel endless. Wherever it is, you can bet two things. It’ll look stunning and someone will probably die there.

Will there be more seasons of The White Lotus?

Will The White Lotus extend beyond the confirmed fourth season? Oh, we'd put money on it. But nothing is confirmed.

Speaking to Deadline, Francesca Orsi said: “I imagine he is going to go beyond four [...] He [White] hasn’t confirmed it, but I think he has more to say than just one more season.”

So while nothing beyond The White Lotus season 4 has been confirmed yet, it’s clear the appetite – for both viewers and the creators – is there.

And honestly, why stop? The show's anthology format gives it endless flexibility. So as long as it continues to deliver its signature mix of satire, scandal, and sunscreen, we’re ready to check in for as many seasons as they'll give us.

