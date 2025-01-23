HBO renews The White Lotus for season 4 and the hit Max show's creator already has ideas for where to go next
What new destination will welcome us next?
- HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season
- Production of season 4 is reportedly set for 2026 to begin
- Season 3 of the hit Max show will premiere on February 16
The White Lotus season 3 hasn't even arrived, but HBO is clearly confident that the next chapter of its original series will be another hit, as it's confirmed that the show will return for a fourth season.
The news comes ahead of the debut of one the best Max show's third installment, the first episode of which will air on HBO's network and be released on its streaming platform on Sunday, February 16. That means we only have just over three weeks to wait until we find out what the next chapter of this social satire drama has in store for us.
Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination. pic.twitter.com/QqdonoYHdTJanuary 23, 2025
So far, we know that the new location we'll be visiting is a Thai resort, but the guest list won’t be familiar to anyone who’s seen the previous seasons, as it's a brand-new cast. Well, apart from Natasha Rothwell who plays Belinda Lindsey, who we met in The White Lotus season 2 as a resort manager.
If you've been patiently waiting for the show's return, it sounds like you'll be in for a packed new season; back in November 2023, when production was getting underway, creator Mike White revealed that season 3 will be "longer, bigger [and] crazier".
What do we know so far about The White Lotus season 4?
Not a lot so far. According to Variety, HBO is eyeing 2026 to start production, which might mean that The White Lotus season 4 will be released in the following year, but of course that's just speculation at this stage as nothing has been confirmed.
If we look at the show's release schedule so far, the wait between the second and third seasons of The White Lotus has been three years, while the gap between the first and second installments was only a year, although I wouldn't read too much into that, as the Hollywood writers' strike delayed production of season 3.
With season 4 still in its very early stages, we don’t have much to go on when it comes to speculating on where the show might go next – and the ending of season 3 is unlikely to give us any clues, as The White Lotus is an anthology series that switches up its location and cast each season with a fresh story and characters.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We do know, however, that White has already pitched ideas to HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys about what a fourth season could be about. Indeed, the network boss told Variety late last year that White would "obviously" do the fourth season, although that hadn't been confirmed until today.
The White Lotus season 3 will be released on Max on February 16.
You might also like
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.