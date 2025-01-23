HBO renews The White Lotus for season 4 and the hit Max show's creator already has ideas for where to go next

A new group of guests will check into a Thai resort in The White Lotus season 3.

HBO has renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season

Production of season 4 is reportedly set for 2026 to begin

Season 3 of the hit Max show will premiere on February 16

The White Lotus season 3 hasn't even arrived, but HBO is clearly confident that the next chapter of its original series will be another hit, as it's confirmed that the show will return for a fourth season.

The news comes ahead of the debut of one the best Max show's third installment, the first episode of which will air on HBO's network and be released on its streaming platform on Sunday, February 16. That means we only have just over three weeks to wait until we find out what the next chapter of this social satire drama has in store for us.

Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination. pic.twitter.com/QqdonoYHdTJanuary 23, 2025

So far, we know that the new location we'll be visiting is a Thai resort, but the guest list won’t be familiar to anyone who’s seen the previous seasons, as it's a brand-new cast. Well, apart from Natasha Rothwell who plays Belinda Lindsey, who we met in The White Lotus season 2 as a resort manager.

If you've been patiently waiting for the show's return, it sounds like you'll be in for a packed new season; back in November 2023, when production was getting underway, creator Mike White revealed that season 3 will be "longer, bigger [and] crazier".

What do we know so far about The White Lotus season 4?

Not a lot so far. According to Variety, HBO is eyeing 2026 to start production, which might mean that The White Lotus season 4 will be released in the following year, but of course that's just speculation at this stage as nothing has been confirmed.

If we look at the show's release schedule so far, the wait between the second and third seasons of The White Lotus has been three years, while the gap between the first and second installments was only a year, although I wouldn't read too much into that, as the Hollywood writers' strike delayed production of season 3.

With season 4 still in its very early stages, we don’t have much to go on when it comes to speculating on where the show might go next – and the ending of season 3 is unlikely to give us any clues, as The White Lotus is an anthology series that switches up its location and cast each season with a fresh story and characters.

We do know, however, that White has already pitched ideas to HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys about what a fourth season could be about. Indeed, the network boss told Variety late last year that White would "obviously" do the fourth season, although that hadn't been confirmed until today.

The White Lotus season 3 will be released on Max on February 16.