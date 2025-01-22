The White Lotus season three premieres on Max on February 16.

As we begin our venture into a brand new month all the best streaming services, most recently Max, are dropping their February 2025 schedules one after the other. Last month, Max welcomed its first wave of 2025 titles, which included some of the best Max movies, from A Star is Born (2018) to The Imitation Game (2014). This month, the streaming service looks to be continuing its run of highly-rated additions.

It's always a treat to see what new Max movies and shows are headed to Max each month, especially since it's one of the few platforms that have a jam-packed first day of titles (there are 80 new additions being added on February 1 alone). And in addition to the slew of movies on day one, one of the most-awaited TV renewals – The White Lotus season 3 – will finally be here on February 16.

So whether you're a fan of movie franchises, book-to-film adaptations, or a sucker for silver screen classics, Max is the only place you need to go to stream all of your favorite titles in February 2025.

Everything new on Max in February 2025

Arriving on February 1

42 (movie)

Accidentally Brave (movie)

Bad Boys (movie)

Bad Boys II (movie)

Brian Banks (movie)

Cabin in the Sky (movie)

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel episode 114 (TV show)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (movie)

Deepwater Horizon (movie)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (movie)

Dredd (movie)

Duplicity (movie)

Entertainment (movie)

Experimenter (movie)

Final Destination (movie)

Final Destination 2 (movie)

Final Destination 3 (movie)

Final Destination 5 (movie)

Ivanhoe (movie)

Jackie (movie)

Jezebel (movie)

Jupiter's Darling (movie)

Just Mercy (movie)

King Solomon's Mines (movie)

Kitty Foyle (movie)

Kusama: Infinity (movie)

Lady Be Good (movie)

Lassie Come Home (movie)

Life Partners (movie)

Lili (movie)

Little Women (movie)

Love & Basketball (movie)

Mad Money (movie)

Malcolm X (movie)

Mary of Scotland (movie)

Massacre (movie)

Mechanic: Resurrection (movie)

Mildred Pierce (movie)

Mister Roberts (movie)

Mr. Church (movie)

Mrs. Miniver (movie)

Neptune's Daughter (movie)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (movie)

One Way Passage (movie)

Safe in Hell (movie)

Shadow on the Wall (movie)

Skate Kitchen (movie)

Skiptrace (movie)

Sleepwalking (movie)

Speed (movie)

Story of Louis Pasteur (movie)

Support the Girls (movie)

Take Out (movie)

Taxi Driver (movie)

The Bank Job (movie)

The Color Purple (movie)

The Conjuring (movie)

The Guilty (movie)

The Harvey Girls (movie)

The Host (movie)

The Last Circus (movie)

The Last Days on Mars (movie)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (movie)

The Life of Emile Zola (movie)

The Lost Patrol (movie)

The Notebook (movie)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (movie)

The Search (movie)

The Tall Target (movie)

The Wave (movie)

The Window (movie)

The Woman in Red (movie)

They Were Expendable (movie)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (movie)

Traitor (movie)

Unknown (movie)

Vacation from Marriage (movie)

Waitress (movie)

Watch on the Rhine (movie)

We Are the Best! (movie)



Arriving on February 2

The Edge with Micah Parsons episode 122 (TV show)

We Baby Bears season 2C (TV show)



Arriving on February 3

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days season 7 (TV show)

Common Side Effects season 1 (TV show)

Dog Detectives season 1 (TV show)

Very Scary Lovers (TV show)



Arriving on February 4

Celebrity IOU season 9 (TV show)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on February 6

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans season 1B (TV show)

Izzy Does It season 1 (TV show)

The Takedown: American Aryans (TV show)



Arriving on February 7

Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1A (TV show)

How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (TV show)

We Live in Time (movie)



Arriving on February 8

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (movie)



Arriving on February 9

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (TV show)

Puppy Bowl XXI (TV show)



Arriving on February 11

Central Intelligence (movie)

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition (movie)

Father Stu (movie)



Arriving on February 12

Guy's Grocery Games season 37 (TV show)



Arriving on February 13

Home Sweet Rome season 1B (TV show)



Arriving on February 14

Silly Sundays season 1A (TV show)

Waitress: The Musical (movie)



Arriving on February 16

Have I Got News for You season 2 (TV show)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 12 (TV show)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 (TV show)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story (movie)

The White Lotus season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on February 17

90 Day Fiance season 11 (TV show)

Evil Lives Here season 17 (TV show)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (TV show)

Watchmen: Chapter II (movie)



Arriving on February 18

We Beat The Dream Team (TV show)



Arriving on February 19

Exposed: Naked Crimes season 3 (TV show)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller season 7A (TV show)

Renovation Aloha season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on February 20

Bea's Block season 1B (TV show)



Arriving on February 21

Elevation (movie)



Arriving on February 22

House Hunters Renovation season 18 (TV show)



Arriving on February 24

End of Watch (movie)

Homestead Rescue season 12 (TV show)



Arriving on February 25

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (movie)

Wipeout season 2B (TV show)



Arriving on February 27

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia) season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on February 28

Christina on the Coast season 6B (TV show)

Morbius (movie)

Toad and Friends season 1A (TV show)