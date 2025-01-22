Netflix just got more expensive – here's how much your next bill will go up by

Netflix now costs a bit more.

The streaming service has announced price increases for all three of its plans.

Its cheapest plan now starts at $7.99 a month and tops out at $24.99 in the US.

We must be experiencing deja vu as Netflix just raised its prices again, though it might just be that we recently streamed Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour documentary on the streaming service, too. As announced in Netflix’s latest letter to shareholders, price increases are coming for the streaming services' three main plans.

The streaming service writes: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.” It’s become a trend with Netflix, and other streaming services included, to raise prices, and the latest hikes aren’t shocking but can be substantial over time.

In the United States, the 'standard plan with advertisements' is up $1 from $6.99 to $7.99 a month, 'standard without advertisements' jumps to $17.99 from $15.49, and 'premium' is now $24.99 a month from $22.99. These price hikes go into effect immediately, with similar increases in Canada, Portugal, and Argentina as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix writes that the price hikes are so that it can continue to invest further in programming and deliver more value for its subscribers. The latter is a number that continues to grow, with Netflix adding 18.9 million new subscribers in quarter four of 2024, for a total of 302 million paid subscribers globally.

Impressive, to say the least, and while it’s not new content, The Verge reports that the streamer is also rolling out a new plan called Extra Member with Ads plan that will let you add a member who lives at a different address to the plan. No price for this plan has been shared as of yet, but it’s worth noting that it’s currently $7.99 to add to an existing plan.

These new prices for standard with or without advertisements and premium go into effect immediately, and if you’re already subscribed, you’ll see the increase on your next bill. We don't yet know if the price hike will apply to other regions like the UK or Australia as well, but we'll be sure to report back as soon as we hear more.

At least Netflix isn’t changing any of its features yet, and if you want to know what to watch, check out our list of the best movies on the service here .

