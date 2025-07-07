As if amazing original movies and TV shows weren’t enough, Netflix is also increasing its anime content at a steady pace with plans to launch several new titles in the coming months.

According to its panel at Anime Expo LA 2025, the best streaming service of the bunch has already outlined its anime slate for the latter part of the year and as far as 2026. Some of these titles are sure to join the best anime shows of all time further down the line, but let’s not run before we can walk. Before that, we’ve got seven incredible shows to binge over the next few months, and frankly, you cannot miss them.

Netflix’s push into the anime genre has paid off with the streamer revealing at the conference that half of its subscribers now binge Netflix’s anime shows across the world. We’ve already got some hit series included in everything new on Netflix in July 2025, including the second half of Sakamoto Days and the launch of The Summer Hikaru Died.

BEASTARS Final Season

It’s official: BEASTARS final season part 2 is coming to Netflix in 2026. It’s a long wait, given the first half aired back in December 2024, but it’ll no doubt be a worthwhile one as one of the best Netflix anime shows out there. Last time we saw the beasts of BEASTARS, Legoshi decided to leave school and begin living alone in Beast Apartments after the showdown with Riz.

As Legoshi and Melon’s fates become intertwined, it seems the secret held by Legoshi’s family will play a key part in setting up the drama for the final installment. Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi are both returning as director and scriptwriter from previous seasons, with new cast members including Houko Kuwashima as Leano, Yūko Minaguchi as Toki and Tomokazu Seki as Deshico.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

The logo for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners II. (Image credit: Netflix)

Cyberpunk 2077 was the video game that welcomed us into the 2020s, and now we’re getting a standalone anime series set in the same universe. Titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the new project is being co-created by CD PROJEKT RED and TRIGGER studio. As for specific details… well, they’re few and far between.

“David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City,” showrunner Sztybor said during the Netflix Anime Expo LA panel. “And to again have the legendary animation studio TRIGGER along for the ride makes us at CD PROJEKT RED so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before.”

Record of Ragnarok III

Season 3 of Record of Ragnarok is set to drop in December 2025, taking fans back to a valkyrie proposing a series of 13 one-on-one fights between gods and human champions to determine humanity's fate after a decision to end humanity. As you might have guessed, these fights are set to continue into the third season, which finally lead up to the fateful final battle.

What is this final battle, I hear you ask? The seventh we’ve seen, becoming the pinnacle moment to break the 3-3 tie between the gods and humans. If you need a blow-by-blow refresher, seasons 1-2 are already available to stream on Netflix.

My Melody & Kuromi

If you watched Pokémon Concierge last year and loved the stop-motion animation style, you’re not going to want to miss My Melody & Kuromi. It’s technically a secret anniversary celebration for the pair, with My Melody hitting 50 years old and Kurmoi following behind at 20. Dropping on Netflix on July 24, we’re set to see strange things happen after My Melody opens a cake shop in Mariland.

At the same time, Kuromi's Japanese sweets shop across the street is always empty, leading the pair to work together in a sweets-making contest judged by the world-famous pastry chef Pistachio. If that’s not enough, the outcome of the competition threatens the fate of Mariland for good.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

The original manga of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity has only just finished being collected into volumes, but fans can expect to see the anime adaptation hit Netflix this September.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, it centers on two students at neighboring schools. The intimidating Rintaro and the open-minded Kaoruko instantly hate each other when they meet. But can they grow closer over time even though their schools frown on it?

The series will definitely fit snugly into the teen romance category. Really, it’s Romeo and Juliet at a modern-day Japanese high school, only without the dreadful ending of the original. Given the original manga is a series, we can surely expect more seasons to come in the future.

The Summer Hikaru Died

The first episode of The Summer Hikaru Died has already dropped, and it’s absolutely devastating. In a nutshell, Hikaru dies during a mountain hiking trip and is later replaced by an entity that takes on his appearance and memories. The new version carries on as if nothing happened, but best friend Yoshiki knows something is wrong.

Mixing a LGBT+ romance with horror and supernatural undertones, the new Netflix show already has legs to be one of the best of the year. Even better, new episodes are dropping on a weekly basis rather than all in one go, so the sad feelings shouldn’t be too overwhelming.

Sakamoto Days Part 2

We’ve only had to wait six months for the second half of Sakamoto Days’ first season to air, even though the first few episodes became one of the most popular anime series on Netflix in 2025. Taro Sakamoto is our main character here, formerly considered the best hitman in the business. Suddenly retiring to protect his new wife and child, his former colleagues soon track him down to get their revenge.

You might think this is a hard-hitting crime caper, but you’d be mistaken. Instead, Sakamoto Days is all about found family, with its heartwarming story regularly peppered with genuinely good humor. If the next batch of episodes are anything like the first, we’re in for a gunslinging good time.