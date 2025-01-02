3 new movies on Max with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet star in Call Me by Your Name

Max has announced its new slate of January 2025 content and there are some excellent movies for you to stream. Max is easily one of the best streaming services because it has a massive library of films covering a whole range of genres with new titles added every month. But with so many options, figuring out what’s worth your time can feel overwhelming. That’s where we come in.

Our everything new on Max in January 2025 guide covers every addition to the platform this month, but if you’re looking for the best of the best, we’ve got you covered. We’ve spotlighted three must-watch movies below, all boasting stellar critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes that make each one of the best Max movies.

Whether you’re craving a mix of action and sci-fi dystopia, a stunning and heart-wrenching romance, or a gripping historical drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat, these picks deliver. Read on to discover your next movie night masterpiece.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name - Official Trailer - Starring Armie Hammer - YouTube Watch On

Score: 95%

Rating: R

Run time: 132 minutes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Call Me By Your Name is a visually stunning and tender romance set in Italy, which follows the story of Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (played by Armie Hammer). In career-defining performances, the pair have a passionate summer fling.

Expect to be completely stunned by this beautiful coming-of-age masterpiece that does an incredible job at capturing the bittersweet nature of first love with authenticity and depth. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (also known for Challengers, Queer and Suspiria), it’s set against a backdrop of sun-dappled vistas and piano melodies. It’s one of those movies you'll be thinking about long after the credits roll.

The Imitation Game

THE IMITATION GAME - Official UK Trailer - Starring Benedict Cumberbatch - YouTube Watch On

Score: 90%

Rating: PG-13

Run time: 113 minutes

Director: Morten Tyldum

An incredibly gripping historical drama, The Imitation Game tells the real life story of Alan Turing (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). Turing was the genius mathematician who famously cracked the Enigma code during World War II. Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Turing is heartbreaking and brilliant. He captures both the triumphs and struggles of a man whose groundbreaking work helped to end the war and yet his personal life was filled with deep injustice.

Yes, it's a biopic but The Imitation Game feels more than that, a celebration of perseverance and intellect, but also a grim reminder of the prejudice and persecution he faced only decades ago. It's a movie that's both thrilling and deeply moving.

Mad Max (1980)

MAD MAX (1980) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Score: 90%

Rating: R

Run time: 88 minutes

Director: George Miller

Sure, George Miller has returned to direct a newer version of this gritty action classic, but the original 1980 version is where it all began for the iconic Mad Max franchise. This movie introduced audiences to Miller's dystopian world, as well as Mel Gibson's Max. Expect a relentless ride filled with car chases, combat and a very dark vision of the future.

Granted, the movie may look dated compared to modern-day standards, but it's still a must-watch classic. It's also a testament to inventive filmmaking, and revolutionized the action genre at the time.