3 new Max movies to stream in June 2025 - including this Best Picture Oscar winner with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes

Max is one of the best streaming services for quality content, packing TV popular titles from The Last of Us and The White Lotus - two of the best Max shows. But its movie library is just as exciting, and there are going to be three new additions in June, with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After finding its place among Paramount+'s movie catalog last month, the Oscar-winning drama/ thriller Parasite (2019) will be making itself comfortable on Max, in addition to a Judy Garland movie musical which is perfect of you're a fan of movies from Hollywood's Golden Age - both having near-perfect scores of 99%.

Its already extensive movie categories are about to grow even bigger, and by the time all the titles arrive in June, your summer of streaming will be sorted. Max is showing exactly why it's here to stay as one of the leading platforms.

Parasite (2019)

RT Score: 99%

Age rating: R

Runtime: 132 minutes

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Arriving on: June 1

It's almost as though Parasite finds a new home on a different streaming service every other month. Last month, it was added to the library of the best Paramount+ movies, and now, Max subscribers have the freedom to stream it as often as they like, starting from June 1.

Immediately emerging as a modern classic, Parasite follows the Kims, a poor family unit whose home is a basement flat that is subjected to frequent flooding. After landing a job as a personal tutor for the daughter of the wealthier Park family, he sees this as a chance to recruit the rest of his family for other roles - but they conceal their real identities and pretend not to know each other.

However, their façade begins to crack when the current housekeeper is on their case and threatens to expose them, resulting in a twisting turn of events that first-time watchers will be shocked to see.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

RT Score: 99%

Age rating: G

Runtime: 113 minutes

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Arriving on: June 1

If it weren't for this movie musical, we would never have gotten Liza Minnelli. The set of Meet Me in St. Louis was where legend Judy Garland met director Vincente Minnelli for the first time, and after that, another showbiz icon was born.

Spanning across a series of four seasonal inserts, starting with summer, Meet Me in St. Louis follows the lives of the four Smith sisters in the build-up to the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Over the course of a year, the sisters navigate romance and learn more about the world around them as they evolve into young women, all while facing the possibility of moving to New York, which the sisters do not want.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 146 minutes

Director: Francis Lawrence

Arriving on: June 1

Now that it's been confirmed that the prequel novel Sunrise on the Reaping will be adapted into a movie set for a 2026 release, now's your chance to revisit the entire Hunger Games collection of movies, which are all coming to Max on June 1.

With that said, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the movies in the franchise, and to me, it absolutely makes sense.

In this solid sequel, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire sees the return of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) after their victory at the 74th Hunger Games. Thinking that they've escaped the turmoil of the games, the rebel uprising across Panem is growing stronger, and their fake love story isn't convincing. As a result, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) forces them to re-enter the games to compete in an ultimate all-star death match.