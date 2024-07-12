Netflix movie of the day: Call Me By Your Name is a beautiful romance with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Movie of the day Every day, we cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks, or our Prime Video movie of the day choices.

One of the best Netflix movies – if you're a fan of gorgeous romances – is Call Me By Your Name, a beautiful coming of age story shot amid absolutely stunning scenery.

Timothée Chalamet is Elio, whose family holiday in Italy leads him to meet handsome student Oliver. It's almost dream-like in the telling and it shot Chalamet to stardom. aAccording to Queerty: "he didnt just give a great performance in the film, he gave the best performance of 2017." If you've ever loved someone with your whole heart, you'll love this movie.

Call Me By Your Name - Official Trailer - Starring Armie Hammer - YouTube Watch On

If you're thinking "hang on, isn't that the name of a L'il Nas X song?". It is: the singer was inspired by the movie. And no wonder. Time Out called it "triumphant and heartbreaking", and it really is. As reviewer Joshua Rothkopf points out, director Luca Guadagnino makes movies for adults – and that is "partly why his work feels so vital in a moviescape filled with immaturity". This is a movie made by a highly skilled director with endless extraordinary moments; "In attaching sinuous style and casual sexiness to a universal ache, Guadagnino has come away with real wisdom. Sweet and salty, his movie burns like a suntan."

"Few movies are this sexy or this touching," Queerty's David Reddish says; Elio is "one of the greatest portrayals of a teenager in the history of cinema" and the film "throbs with sensuality and eroticism". And Harper's Bazaar found it utterly captivating. "The blossoming romance between these two men, that unfurls over six sun-dappled weeks in northern Italy, is utterly ravishing."

I could fill pages with equally glowing reviews but sadly there's unhappier information to impart: since the film launched one of its stars, Armie Hammer, has been the subject of abuse allegations. Hammer has repeatedly denied the allegations and the LAPD said that "at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime". However the accusations saw Hammer exit multiple productions and seems to have nixed the chance of a sequel to Call Me By Your Name also.

