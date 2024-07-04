3 new TV shows on Netflix with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

With an array of new Netflix TV shows constantly landing on the best streaming service, you might find it hard to find something worth watching. To help you find what to watch next, we've found three shows with new and upcoming episodes that have flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores (we certainly haven't made it easy for you).

There's something for everyone, from a reality game show to a South African soapy drama, but if you're eager to see what else arrived or is yet to land on Netflix, check out the full list of the most unmissable shows so far and what’s coming next. Given each show's critical acclaim, these picks would definitely earn a place on our best Netflix shows list. So, here are three highly-rated shows to stream on Netflix if you haven’t already.

The Mole (2022)

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~43 minute episodes

Popular reality game show The Mole season two has landed on the streamer after being revived by Netflix 14-years since the original version aired. In the show, 12 new players take on challenges to add money to a prize pot that only one of them will win. However, hidden among the players is one person who has secretly been assigned as the 'Mole' and must sabotage the group's money-making efforts, keeping the winnings as low as possible. At the end of the game, the last person must expose the Mole to win the cash prize.

One of the players taking part in this ultimate game of deception is Deanna Thompson, the famous online investigator from one of the best true crime shows on Netflix, Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. Secrets, lies and deceit run rampant in this nail-biting game as the contestants struggle to know who to trust. It's an addictive watch packed with twists, turns, tears and tantrums.

Supacell (2024)

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Creator: Rapman

Currently Netflix's number two most-watched show, Supacell is a new sci-fi drama where a group of black south Londoners suddenly develop superpowers. As they grapple with the impact of their powers on their everyday lives, one man must bring them together.

Move over Marvel! Supacell reimagines the superhero genre with its groundbreaking story and well-developed characters. Its electrifying premise, thrilling plot twists and stunning soundtrack will have you hooked from the first episode. Supacell makes an indelible mark on the streaming platform by tackling hard-hitting issues of gangs, knife crime and sickle cell disease, which makes it stand out from the rest of the superpowered series.

Savage Beauty (2022)

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Lebogang Mogashoa

Savage Beauty is a South African drama that follows a mysterious woman who, as part of her plan to get revenge for her tragic past, embeds herself into a powerful family with a global beauty empire that are hiding dark secrets.

Season one of the scandalous revenge story reached Netflix's Top 10 in 14 countries when it was released in 2022 and has continued its reign of success for a second series. Savage Beauty has got everything you want from a soapy drama with sex, scandal and secrets. But its gripping revenge plot relays an important message about class issues, colorism and the toxic side of the beauty industry for women that will have you on the edge of your seat.