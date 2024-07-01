A Family Affair is Netflix's #1 movie but there are 3 better rom-coms to stream with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The new Netflix movie A Family Affair wouldn't make it onto our best Netflix movies list with its rather bang-average Rotten Tomatoes score of 44%, but that hasn't stopped the rom-com from becoming the streamer's most-watched flick in both the US and UK since it debuted on June 28.

A Family Affair boasts an all-star cast with Joey King playing Zara, whose mother Brooke (Nicole Kidman) starts a romantic relationship with Zara's self-absorbed Hollywood star boss Chris Cole (Zac Efron), which kicks off lots of comedic and awkward moments. Many are likening it to Prime Video's The Idea of You, but it doesn't share its high rating.

While A Family Affair may not be the best streaming service's most popular romantic hit, it has managed to re-inject life into the endangered genre so here are three rom-coms with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream on Netflix that will definitely have you head over heels.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

RT Score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Susan Johnson

To All the Boys I've Loved Before captivated fans when it first landed on Netflix in 2018, with the first installment of the rom-com franchise becoming one of the streamer's "most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing", it previously said. Based on Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before centers on Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) whose quiet high school life is turned upside down when her secret love letters get sent out to her five crushes by her well-meaning sister.

The hit love story revitizaled Netflix's rom-com genre because of its accurate portrayal of the highs and lows of teenage life and the make-ups and break ups that come with high school relationships. To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a tender feel good movie with authentic and lovable characters that are just as sweet and addictive to watch as the high school romance itself. The movie made it onto our best Netflix teen movies for its stellar performances from Condor and on-screen love interest Noah Centineo.

The Edge of Seventeen

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

The Edge of Seventeen follows cynical teenager Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) as the only stable relationship in her life becomes upended when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her popular brother Darian (Blake Jenner). But when Nadine befriends charming-yet-awkward Erwin (Hayden Szeto), she realizes that it might not be the end of her world after all.

The coming-of-age drama isn't a traditional rom-com, it's more like a coming-of-age story as it explores the insecurities and difficulties of adolescence that will resonate with both teens and adults alike. From grief, heartbreak and feuds, it's a perfect portrait of youth that will have you laughing and crying in one scene. In my opinion, The Edge of Seventeen is an underrated movie that deserves to be seen by the masses as it shines a light on the struggles of learning to accept yourself.

Set It Up

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Claire Scanlon

With his impressive performances in the romantic comedy Anyone But You and comedy flick Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as Hollywood's newest king of rom-coms. But there's another romantic gem that may have gone under the radar: Set It Up. The 2018 movie follows Charlie (Powell) and Harper (Zoey Deutch), two exploited assistants who work in the same building, as they try to set up their demanding bosses in a bid to get rid of the stress from working with them.

When Set It Up was released in 2016, it arguably revived the declining genre and has become a trailblazer when it comes to modern rom-coms. Deutch and Powell have impressive chemistry with their zingy dialogue and infectious charm, which makes it a must-watch if you're in need of some light-hearted entertainment (or if you just want to see Powell in action once again).