Loved Hit Man? Here are 5 more highly-rated action comedies on Netflix to stream next

Netflix’s latest action comedy movie Hit Man has certainly hit the right spot with viewers, landing a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and going down as one of June's most anticipated new Netflix movies.

Hit Man was released in select theaters in the US in May, before dropping on the world’s best streaming service on June 7. In it, Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell plays undercover agent Gary Johnson who poses as a fake hitman to catch people using murder-for-hire schemes. However, he finds himself breaking protocol when he falls for Madison (Adria Arjona), who is desperate to escape her abusive husband.

While Madison believes Gary is Ron the hitman, it soon snowballs into something so much darker. So if you loved Hit Man and want to see more of where that came from, here are five more action comedies to stream on Netflix next.

Baby Driver

Baby Driver has everything you could want in an action comedy – thrilling car chase scenes, great music and a blossoming romance. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver cleverly combines a killer soundtrack with exhilarating action scenes as getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) is forced into a life of crime by mastermind Doc (Kevin Spacey).

Music lover Baby, who suffers with tinnitus, has the perfect playlist to complete every job. But just as Baby thinks he is free from the criminal underworld and can start a new life with girlfriend Debora (Lily James), he gets caught up with a crew of violent and unstable thugs who threaten to destroy everything.

If you’re looking for a hair-raising ride in the fast lane, then Baby Driver is one to watch. It’s hands down one of the best Netflix movies and if you haven’t already seen it, you absolutely should.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Lost City

The Lost City is a fun lighthearted adventure that follows Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a romance novelist who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) that wants her to find a lost treasure from one of her books. But when her hapless cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) goes on a mission to rescue her, they end up on a chaotic adventure through the jungle.

The cheesy and silly comedy delivers a lot of laughs and is bound to put a smile on your face no matter your mood.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Other Guys

The Other Guys comes from comedy mastermind Adam McKay, who is known for hits like Step Brothers and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy .

The Other Guys features Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as two New York cops Allen and Terry who find themselves partnered as punishment for making a huge mistake while on duty. They aren’t respected by the other officers, until they must put aside their differences and become the cops they’ve always dreamed of when they investigate serious financial fraud.

With its slapstick comedy and rib-tickling jokes, The Other Guys will definitely bring some well-needed entertainment to any night of the week.

Available to stream on Max, Peacock or Tubi in the US, Netflix in the UK and Binge or Stan in Australia.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen’s crazy and entertaining plot takes you on a rollercoaster of madness that you won’t want to get off, so it’s no surprise that it’s made it onto our best 40 Netflix movies list.

When American cannabis tycoon Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) plans to sell his successful marijuana empire in London after his retirement, it sets off a disastrous chain of schemes, blackmail and bribery as they try to steal his business from under him.

In typical Guy Ritchie fashion, The Gentlemen is extremely violent, but if you can stomach the bloodbath, it’s worth watching for the amusing gags and eye-catching outfits. Netflix also released a spinoff TV series of the movie earlier this year with Theo James taking on the lead role.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds is usually a top pick when it comes to an enjoyable action comedy movie, with the likes of Free Guy, Red Notice and The Hitman’s Bodyguard under his belt, and The Adam Project is a new addition to that ever-growing list.

The movie is about time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) who accidentally crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) and late father for a mission to save the future.

The action comedy flick is perfect for all the family with its homage to iconic sci-fi movies of the past and spectacular action sequences. It also has immense star power – in more ways than one – with Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo (shout out to the 13 Going on 30 fans) and Zoe Saldañaall appearing in the movie.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.