What are Ryan Reynolds' Best Films? We've narrowed it down to 10...

Ryan Reynolds has grown from a slapstick sitcom sidekick to become one of the biggest stars in the world, and, at the end of this week, we're treated to another instalment of his gift for quick wit, sparky humour and broad charm as he headlines Netflix's new big-budget adventure, The Adam Project.

The Adam Project sees Reynolds team up with Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner and Catherine Keener, with Shawn Levy, director of Free Guy, behind the camera. One of the highlights of Netflix's gigantic 2022 movie slate, The Adam Project's Adam Reed, a character played by both Reynolds and newcomer Walker Scobell.

The older Reed is a time-traveling fighter pilot, who has crash-landed in 2022, where he meets his 12-year-old self as well as Garner and Ruffalo, who play his parents. Together the two Adams set out on a mission to save the future...

It seems hard to believe that the actor who began as a third wheel on quirky comedy, Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place would grow to be a key player in Hollywood and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has.

To celebrate The Adam Project's arrival, it debuts on Netflix on Friday (March 11), we've gone back through Reynolds' career, which is packed with great, and not so great, movies. And, to help you, we’ve whittled down the list to find the 10 best Ryan Reynolds movies .

Reynolds has always been armed with his jovial demeanour, playful nature, and damn chiselled jawline, a Canadian chameleon that has found success across both the rom-com and action genre, both of which feature in our run-down.

There’s a little something for everyone in this list from slow-paced indies to swoon-y romantic moments to gripping action, all with a side of fun along the way, as per Reynolds style.

Red Notice

Reynolds is no stranger to a Netflix exclusive movie, with 6 Underground, his explosion-heavy team up with Michael Bay hitting screens in 2019. Unfortunately, 6 Underground isn’t worthy of a list spot, but Red Notice most definitely is.

Released at the end of 2021, Red Notice brings together a solid action comedy triade in the form of Reynolds, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Gal Gadot. An FBI agent, Johnson, finds himself teaming up with conman, Reynolds, to catch an even hardier criminal in the shape of Gadot as they twist and turn on the hunt for three jewelled (and very expensive) eggs.

There are car chases, guns, and a complicated web of lies all slathered with humour that suits Reynolds so well. Add to that, there's a killer plot twist that will have you excited for upcoming Red Notice 2 and 3 .

Where To Watch: Netflix (Worldwide)

Deadpool

It's hard to imagine Reynolds struggling as an action hero or to headline a comic book movie. But after an ill-fated turn in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and a box office bomb with DC's Green Lantern, Reynolds found his right fit and joined Marvel to become Deadpool.

Deadpool is Wade Wilson, a man who becomes disfigured but exceptionally powerful after a scientific experiment to cure his cancer goes wrong. It flies unbelievably close, but somewhat perfectly, to the realms of inappropriate and ensures lots of laughs alongside lots of gory, violent action. A medium that Reynolds finds himself sitting happily amongst as his history of acting led up to this very moment and role.

Where To Watch: Disney+ (Worldwide)

The Proposal

Pair Reynolds up with romantic-comedy extraordinaire, Sandra Bullock, and you’ve got yourself a movie worthy of a spot on our list. In The Proposal, Andrew (Reynolds) works as an assistant to Margaret (Bullock) and is tasked with marrying her to help her secure a visa to keep her job in the US and alongside it get himself a promotion.

While most definitely a rom-com in the classic rom-com mode, the narrative is pleasantly that bit unexpected. It certainly shows off Reynolds' charm as a leading man.

Where To Watch: Prime Video (US and UK)

Free Guy

In Free Guy , Reynolds takes on the role of Guy, a NPC (non-playable character) in a virtual reality gaming world where he finds himself somehow self-aware and on a journey to find his own autonomy. Helped along by hardass player, Millie (Jodie Comer), and hindered by greedy developer, Antwan (Taika Waititi), there’s hurdles and victories to be had.

It's a perfect blend of Reynolds' gift for action and comedy and saw him team up with Shawn Levy, who he has reunited with for The Adam Project...

Where To Watch: Disney+

Van Wilder

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder is where it all began on the big screen for Reynolds as he secured his first lead role in a movie as Van Wilder himself, a college student with great grades but an innate fear of graduating and moving on from his college lifestyle. Van Wilder is the role for Reynolds that catapulted him in the comedy genre with tongue-in-cheek, at times even grossly funny moments. But, he’s so very likeable, so we’ll let him off...

Where To Watch: Prime Video (with Ads)

The Hitman's Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is exactly the role that it say it is for Reynolds and sees him playing hitman Darius Kincaid’s (Samuel L. Jackson) bodyguard as they transport him to act as a witness against an even bigger criminal.

A great chemistry is struck between the pair in a love-hate relationship, but mainly hate, with other notable appearances from Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. No surprise really that it got a sequel with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in 2021.

Where To Watch: Netflix (US)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

A quirky premise pairing up iconic Pokémon, Pikachu, as a detective voiced by the man himself and a boy on the hunt for his missing father. Luckily for this movie, Reynolds charm doesn’t need the man himself on screen as it translates well to animation and gives a voice to the furry little character.

What you can most often say for Reynolds’ movies is that they’re fun, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu is just that.

Where To Watch: Netflix (US and UK)

Deadpool 2

Reynolds wowed as Wade Wilson once again in Deadpool 2, a great successor to the first film. This time Deadpool teams up with some of the X-Men to protect young mutant, Russell (Julian Dennison) from time-travelling strong man, Cable (Josh Brolin) who is on a mission of revenge.

Continuing in the same ilk as Deadpool with wit, savagery, and profanity, Deadpool 2 continues to break the fourth wall and lead the charge in meta-cinema. And, unsurprisingly, Deadpool 3 is on the way .

Where To Watch: Disney+

Mississippi Grind

Mississippi Grind shows a very different side of Reynolds as he plays gambling addict, Gerry, who teams up with a self-chosen lucky charm, Curtis aka Ben Mendelsohn, as the pair embark on a road trip to win big bucks.

A low-budget drama that explores both the relationship between Gerry and Curtis as well as the relationship between the pair and poker leads to some poignant moments about the turmoil of gambling.

Where To Watch: Hulu (US)

Definitely, Maybe

Reynolds is no stranger to playing a romantic lead, and in Definitely, Maybe, he portrays a whimsical, fun-loving character with layers and layers of self-realisation, a rare thing in a romantic-comedy.

Definitely, Maybe sees Reynolds play Will Hayes, a former political consultant who is trying to console his 10-year-old daughter about his impending divorce from her mother by telling her the story of his past romantic relationships and how he ended up marrying her mother in the first past.

A charming, interesting and poignant film released back in 2008, it's easy to see how Reynolds has grown into the leading man he is today.

Where To Watch: DVD (US, UK)