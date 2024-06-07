Netflix just revealed lots of great animated movies and TV shows – here are 5 I’m most excited for

There’s plenty of new animated movies and shows to look forward to over the coming months on Netflix. These include a follow up season to major series like Arcane, and a long-awaited return for one iconic animated villain from Wallace & Gromit.

Animation is such a diverse genre, whether it’s fun for all the family or adults only, and Netflix’s upcoming additions will certainly appeal to a wide range of audiences. The streamer has seen considerable success with titles like BoJack Horseman and The Sea Beast, which we rate among the best Netflix shows .

It’s looking like a very exciting time as far as animation is concerned, and with that in mind, there’s five titles in particular that stand out to me that I can’t wait to see. Here are my picks from Netflix’s recent Next on Netflix animation announcement.

Arcane season 2

In Arcane season two , we know that Vi will return with her Hextech gauntlets in tow, and that she'll reunite with budding ally Caitlyn following that intense season one finale. If you need a quick recap, Vi’s estranged sister Jinx fired a crystal rocket at Piltover’s council chamber, with multiple main and supporting characters trapped inside, so we’re expecting to see the aftermath of this.

Right now, we don’t know too much about the plot but in our Arcane season two trailer reaction , we spoke a little bit about what we’re expecting to see and what we can deduce from teasers so far. Patience is likely required for this one as they’re still teasing information, but it certainly looks exciting.

Release date: November 2024

Episode count: TBC

Main cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Kevin Alejandro

Piltover’s finest, on the case. #Arcane pic.twitter.com/p4sm9N7VTdJune 6, 2024

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Lara Croft has seen plenty of iterations since her Tomb Raider debut in 1996. There’s been a whole videogame franchise as well as movie adaptations starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively. Now though, she’s got her own animated series featuring Hayley Atwell as the voice of the iconic archaeologist.

The series follows Croft as she leaves her friends to take on more treacherous quests. However, she is forced to return home when a thief with a deep personal connection to her steals a dangerous Chinese artefact from Croft Manor. Expect plenty of adventure, thrills and action packed scenes when Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft arrives in October .

Release date: October 10

Episode count: TBC

Main cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We all love a comeback, and Feathers McGraw’s return to the Wallace & Gromit series has the potential to go down in history. Last time we saw the mischievous penguin (or was he a chicken?), it was behind bars after his plans to steal a diamond were thwarted by everyone’s favourite inventor and dog duo. He was apprehended after what is potentially the most iconic chase scene of all time (yes, I do feel that strongly about it).

But Feathers McGraw has been released since his last appearance 31 years ago, and we can only imagine the sort of chaos he’s about to unleash. Exact plot details are under wraps but even Feathers coming back has got the whole internet talking, so it’s highly anticipated.

Better yet, there’s some wonderful guest stars on board such as the return of comedy legend Peter Kay and Inside No 9 co-creator Reece Shearsmith joining the lineup in an as yet unnamed role. The movie is releasing later this year and it can’t come quickly enough.

Release date: Winter 2024

Creator: Nick Park

Main cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan

Terminator Zero

The latest story in the Terminator universe changes timelines between 2022 and 1997, where a war raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

A soldier is sent back in time to change the fate of humanity, where she must protect a scientist who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack.

We know that Timothy Olyphant will voice the Terminator but additional voice casting has not yet been announced (we do know that Sarah Connor won’t be back though). It’s coming in August with all episodes releasing at once, so we don’t have too long to wait.

Release date: August 29

Episode count: 8

Main cast: Timothy Olyphant

The Twits

Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Margo Martindale, and Johnny Vegas star in The Twits, a feature film adaptation based on Roald Dahl's book coming in 2025. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/8wzU5CVqMcJune 6, 2024

The latest Roald Dahl adaptation is Netflix’s animated version of The Twits. The movie will follow Mr. and Mrs. Twit who are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world (bit harsh) and operate the “most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world”, which probably means it has terrible TripAdvisor ratings.

Two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city from their grasp, and this one is fun for the whole family as it promises to be a hilarious wild ride.

It is expected to arrive on the streamer in 2025, with more information to follow soon.

Release date: 2025

Creator: Phil Johnston

Main cast: Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke

