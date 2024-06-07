These 4 drama movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes are coming to Netflix in June 2024

Netflix has proved time and time again that it's a safe bet for movie nights, and this month is no different, with there being plenty of choice in everything new on Netflix in June. Out of this month's list, we wouldn't miss these four powerful dramas joining its mix of movies – all with scores above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether you're more drawn to romance dramas, coming-of-age movies, or revenge stories, this list has you covered. And since all four of our picks have attained critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes, each has a chance of making it to our list of best Netflix movies. But for now, here are our four dramas coming to Netflix you don't want to miss in June 2024.

Tangerine (2015)

RT score: 96%

Director: Sean Baker

Runtime: 88 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 1

A24 movies tend to be very well received on Rotten Tomatoes, and Tangerine's score of 96% sits nicely alongside Sean Baker's other successes The Florida Project (2017), also at 96%, and Red Rocket (2021) at 90%. In Tangerine, the movie follows trans sex worker Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) who learns that her boyfriend and pimp cheated on her when she was in prison. She bands together with best friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor), and they set out to teach him a lesson.

La La Land (2016)

RT score: 91%

Director: Damien Chazelle

Runtime: 128 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Arriving on: June 1

Chazelle's musical drama combines colorful cinematography and a lively soundtrack to create a powerful love story set with the backdrop of Hollywood, earning Emma Stone the Best Actress Oscar in 2017. Mia (Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) both long for successful careers in showbiz, and their shared ambitions is what brings them together. When their individual careers take off, the high-demand nature of their jobs begin to tarnish their romance, forcing them to question the sustainability of their relationship.

Aftersun (2022)

RT score: 96%

Director: Charlotte Wells

Runtime: 101 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 21

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most recently released entry in our list is the debut feature from director Charlotte Wells, scoring a respectable 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Well's emotive coming-of-age story follows father and daughter duo Calum (Paul Mescal) and Sophie (Frankie Corio) while on a vacation they took together 20-years ago. Between Sophie's memories and imagined 'what ifs?', she puts the pieces of their relationship together to make peace with the father she always knew, but also the man she never got to know.

Carol (2015)

RT score: 94%

Director: Todd Haynes

Runtime: 118 minutes

Age rating: R

Arriving on: June 17

Todd Haynes' romance drama is carried by the acting talents of lead actresses Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Set in 1950s New York, budding photographer Therese (Mara) meets Carol (Blanchett) at a department store, and a spark is immediately ignited between the two. As their feelings towards each other grow stronger, they must keep their love quiet or face the consequences that so many same-sex relationships suffered in 1950s society.