Everything new on Netflix in June 2024
Summer is in full swing
June is here, which not only means that summer has officially started, but also that Netflix has announced the latest movies and shows arriving on the platform.
In addition to another wave of original titles, Netflix is pulling out all the stops to get you in the mood for summer, saturating the list of new Netflix movies with rom-coms and dramas galore to uplift you as the days get longer and the weather gets better. These include compelling war drama 1917, award-winning parent-and-child drama Aftersun, and Damien Chazelle's La La Land – a personal favorite of mine.
So once again, Netflix proves why it belongs in our list of best streaming services. And as it is every month with Netflix, most of its new titles will be arriving on the first day of the month, so you won't have to wait until the very end to catch all the good stuff.
Everything new on Netflix in June 2024
Arriving on June 1
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2
Two Can Play That Game
Arriving on June 3
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Arriving on June 4
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance
Arriving on June 5
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
How to Rob a Bank
Under Paris
Arriving on June 6
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura
Basma
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán
Sweet Tooth: Season 3
Arriving on June 7
Hierarchy
Hit Man
Perfect Match: Season 2
Arriving on June 11
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2
Arriving on June 12
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Arriving on June 13
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2
Doctor Climax
Arriving on June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams
Ultraman: Rising
Arriving on June 15
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day
Arriving on June 17
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
Arriving on June 18
Agents of Mystery
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution
Arriving on June 19
Black Barbie
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance
Kleks Academy
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Arriving on June 20
The Accidental Twins
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Arriving on June 21
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia
Trigger Warning
The Victims' Game: Season 2
Arriving on June 22
Rising Impact
Arriving on June 24
Little Angel: Volume 5
Arriving on June 25
Kaulitz & Kaulitz
Arriving on June 26
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
Arriving on June 27
Drawing Closer
That '90s Show: Part 2
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2
Arriving on June 28
A Family Affair
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2
Òlòtūré: The Journey
Owning Manhattan
Savage Beauty: Season 2
Arriving on June 30
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
You might also like
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.