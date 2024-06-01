June is here, which not only means that summer has officially started, but also that Netflix has announced the latest movies and shows arriving on the platform.

In addition to another wave of original titles, Netflix is pulling out all the stops to get you in the mood for summer, saturating the list of new Netflix movies with rom-coms and dramas galore to uplift you as the days get longer and the weather gets better. These include compelling war drama 1917, award-winning parent-and-child drama Aftersun, and Damien Chazelle's La La Land – a personal favorite of mine.

So once again, Netflix proves why it belongs in our list of best streaming services. And as it is every month with Netflix, most of its new titles will be arriving on the first day of the month, so you won't have to wait until the very end to catch all the good stuff.

Everything new on Netflix in June 2024

Arriving on June 1

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2

Two Can Play That Game



Arriving on June 3

30 for 30: Lance

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9



Arriving on June 4

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance



Arriving on June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

How to Rob a Bank

Under Paris



Arriving on June 6

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Basma

Crazy Rich Asians

Kübra: Season 2

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán

Sweet Tooth: Season 3



Arriving on June 7

Hierarchy

Hit Man

Perfect Match: Season 2



Arriving on June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2



Arriving on June 12

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors



Arriving on June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2

Doctor Climax

Arriving on June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 9

Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams

Ultraman: Rising



Arriving on June 15

Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3

Miss Night and Day



Arriving on June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994

Carol



Arriving on June 18

Agents of Mystery

Fifty Shades of Grey

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution



Arriving on June 19

Black Barbie

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Inheritance

Kleks Academy

The Lego Batman Movie

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4



Arriving on June 20

The Accidental Twins

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders



Arriving on June 21

Aftersun

Gangs of Galicia

Trigger Warning

The Victims' Game: Season 2



Arriving on June 22

Rising Impact



Arriving on June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5



Arriving on June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz



Arriving on June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2



Arriving on June 27

Drawing Closer

That '90s Show: Part 2

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2



Arriving on June 28

A Family Affair

Hoarders: Season 14

The Mole: Season 2

Òlòtūré: The Journey

Owning Manhattan

Savage Beauty: Season 2



Arriving on June 30

Alone: Season 10

NCIS: Seasons 16-17

The Smurfs: Season 2