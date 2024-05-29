Netflix's Knives Out 3 will be a mini James Bond reunion as Spectre actor joins the Daniel Craig-starring movie

Netflix's Knives Out 3 has reportedly added Andrew Scott to its cast.

According to Variety, the Fleabag and Ripley actor has signed on to appear in Wake Up, Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which is due out on Netflix sometime in 2025. Netflix hasn't officially confirmed Scott's involvement but, considering Variety's unerring track record when it comes to revealing cast announcements ahead of time, it's highly likely that Scott has signed on. I've reached out to Netflix for comment on Scott's reported hiring, and I'll update this article if I hear back.

If Variety's report is accurate, director Rian Johnson appears to be putting another terrific ensemble cast together for the next installment in his Knives Out franchise. Yesterday (May 28), we reported on the news that Challengers' Josh O'Connor and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny were in talks to join Knives Out 3's cast. Netflix declined to comment on their potential involvement but, if the duo and Scott board the project, they'll join a cast fronted by Daniel Craig, who's already set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc from the first two Knives Out movies.

The rumored additions of Scott, Spaeny, and O'Connor follow hot on the heels of Netflix confirming Knives Out 3's official title and 2025 release window – announcements that were made on May 24. Little else is known about one of 2025's new Netflix movies, apart from a narrative tease that the latest entry in Johnson's whodunit film series will be Blanc's most dangerous case yet.

The name's Bon- I mean, Blanc, Benoit Blanc

Scott squared off with Craig in Spectre, the latter actor's fourth outing as James Bond (Image credit: MGM Studios)

If Scott, who has also starred in Sherlock, the BBC's most recent TV adaptation of the legendary detective, and All of Us Strangers, joins the cast of Knives Out 3, it'll be something of a mini James Bond reunion for him and Craig. The pair worked together on 2015's Spectre during Craig's 15-year spell as 007 – find out where it ranks in our best Daniel Craig James Bond movies list while you're here – with Scott portraying the mysterious Max Denbigh.

Regardless of who Scott will play in Wake Up, Dead Man, it'll be fascinating to see him and Craig play off one another in the forthcoming Netflix flick. Scott has the poise to flip between being charming and malicious, enigmatic and emotionally vulnerable, and amusing and dramatic. Put any or all of that up against Craig's eccentric yet perceptive and clever Blanc, and seeing the pair engage in various tête-à-têtes in Knives Out 3 will be a crowd-pleasing experience. Spectre didn't give us many scenes between them, so I'll be excited to see them share more screen time if and when Scott is officially cast in one of the best streaming services' many upcoming movies.

In the meantime, you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – the first of two Knives Out films that Netflix picked up the rights for in 2021 – on the streaming giant. Considering it's held a spot on our best Netflix movies list since its December 2022 release, you'll want to check it out if you haven't already. Unfortunately, 2019's Knives Out isn't available to stream on the same platform. US and UK readers can only rent or buy it digitally, while Australian viewers will need to head to Binge/Stan to watch it.

